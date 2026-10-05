ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Minor Kills 13-Year-Old Friend Over Altercation In Faridabad

Sector 58 police station in Faridabad ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: Sunday evening turned deadly for a 13-year-old child in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad. The child, who was playing outside got drawn into a dispute with a slightly older child, when the latter brought out a knife and stabbed the victim.