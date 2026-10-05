Haryana: Minor Kills 13-Year-Old Friend Over Altercation In Faridabad
Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening, when the children were playing. A case has been registered against the accused and his parents.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Faridabad: Sunday evening turned deadly for a 13-year-old child in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad. The child, who was playing outside got drawn into a dispute with a slightly older child, when the latter brought out a knife and stabbed the victim.
Based on the complaint of the relatives of the deceased, Sector 58 police station registered a case against the accused minor and his parents, and started an investigation. According to the police, there was an altercation between the two children over some issue, after which the accused attacked with a knife.
Kewal Singh, SHO of the Sector 58 police station in Faridabad, said, "We received information in the night that a child has been brought to a private hospital in Rajiv Colony in critical condition. During an argument, another child had attacked him with a knife. The family members immediately took the injured child to the hospital, but he died during treatment."
A police team reached the spot and started an investigation as soon as they received information about the incident. The focus of their investigation is the incident that led to the dispute, and other aspects related to the incident.
SHO Kewal Singh said, "It is a matter of serious concern that children are committing such violent acts at a young age. I appeal to the parents to keep an eye on the activities of the children. Parents should see what kind of company the child is keeping, the direction towards which his mentality is going, and what he is watching and playing on the mobile phone or online games. Keep an eye on the upbringing and activities of the children. The parents have an important responsibility. Further action will be taken based on the facts emerging in the investigation."
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