Haryana Minister Anil Vij Unearths Rs 1500-Crore Scam Linked To Work Slips
Published : December 30, 2025 at 12:51 AM IST
Chandigarh: A vigilant labour minister of Haryana Anil Vij detected serious irregularities related to work slips continuing for a long time in the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, functioning under the Labour Department.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the scam could amount to approximately Rs.1,500-crore. Considering the gravity of the matter, Vij has written to the Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, recommending a thorough investigation by a reputed agency.
Giving details, the labour minister said that recently he chaired a meeting of the Board, during which irregularities were found not only in the appointment of Board members but also in the distribution of benefits under welfare schemes meant for construction workers.
“Those who are not eligible are benefiting from the schemes. This is fraud, and the government is suffering financial losses worth hundreds of crores of rupees,”Vij added. Vij stated that preliminary investigations were conducted in Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa, Faridabad, and Bhiwani districts, where large-scale irregularities were found. Following this, instructions were issued to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts in the state, and district-level committees were formed, comprising three officers including an officer from the Labour Department.
These committees are conducting physical verification of online work slips issued between August 2023 and March 2025. This process was started approximately four months ago, and 100% verification has been completed in 13 districts so far.
'5,46,509 work slips found invalid'
The minister stated that these 13 districts include Karnal, Rewari, Nuh (Mewat), Mahendragarh, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Palwal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panchkula, Sirsa, and Kaithal. A total of 5,99,758 work slips were issued in these districts, of which only 53,249 were found to be valid, while 5,46,509 work slips were found to be invalid. Similarly, out of a total of 2,21,517 registered workers, only 14,240 were found eligible after verification, while 1,93,756 registrations were found to be fraudulent.
‘Ineligible individuals benefiting from schemes’
According to Vij, it has become clear that in many places, entire villages had fraudulent registrations and work slips created so that ineligible people could benefit from government schemes. “A worker receives an average benefit of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh through various schemes, which is likely to cause significant financial loss to the government. Those who are not eligible are benefiting from the schemes. This is outright fraud, and the government is suffering financial losses worth hundreds of crores of rupees,” he pointed out.
Instructions not to accept new applications
The minister assured that the verification committees are examining all aspects, including the reality of the workplace, participation in construction work, employer details, local verification, and field visits. The time limit for the RTS (Right to Service) was suspended during the investigation period, Saral Kendras (service centers) were instructed not to accept new applications, and necessary information was issued to all grievance redressal platforms.
He clarified that previously approved pension schemes have not been stopped, while benefits under schemes such as death, accident, and funeral assistance are being disbursed on a priority basis.
He informed that Haryana has numerous welfare schemes for construction workers, including maternity-paternity benefits, education assistance, scholarships, technical education reimbursement, pensions, marriage assistance, medical assistance, housing loans, and accident compensation, aimed at empowering genuine workers. These schemes should only benefit workers who are registered after 90 days of work verification.
The Labour Minister reiterated that there will be no compromise on corruption at any level, and strict action will be ensured against the culprits. He said that construction workers in Haryana are provided with various welfare schemes, including maternity benefits of Rs. 36,000, paternity benefits of Rs 21,000, and educational benefits for the children of registered workers.
Thease include annual financial assistance ranging from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 20,000 from the first grade to higher education. According to him, registered workers' meritorious children who score between 60% and 90% in their 10th/12th board exams receive scholarships ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000. The full educational expenses for professional and technical courses for workers' children are reimbursed according to actual government expenditure.