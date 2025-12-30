ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Minister Anil Vij Unearths Rs 1500-Crore Scam Linked To Work Slips

Chandigarh: A vigilant labour minister of Haryana Anil Vij detected serious irregularities related to work slips continuing for a long time in the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, functioning under the Labour Department.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the scam could amount to approximately Rs.1,500-crore. Considering the gravity of the matter, Vij has written to the Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, recommending a thorough investigation by a reputed agency.

Giving details, the labour minister said that recently he chaired a meeting of the Board, during which irregularities were found not only in the appointment of Board members but also in the distribution of benefits under welfare schemes meant for construction workers.

“Those who are not eligible are benefiting from the schemes. This is fraud, and the government is suffering financial losses worth hundreds of crores of rupees,”Vij added. Vij stated that preliminary investigations were conducted in Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa, Faridabad, and Bhiwani districts, where large-scale irregularities were found. Following this, instructions were issued to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts in the state, and district-level committees were formed, comprising three officers including an officer from the Labour Department.

These committees are conducting physical verification of online work slips issued between August 2023 and March 2025. This process was started approximately four months ago, and 100% verification has been completed in 13 districts so far.



'5,46,509 work slips found invalid'

The minister stated that these 13 districts include Karnal, Rewari, Nuh (Mewat), Mahendragarh, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Palwal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panchkula, Sirsa, and Kaithal. A total of 5,99,758 work slips were issued in these districts, of which only 53,249 were found to be valid, while 5,46,509 work slips were found to be invalid. Similarly, out of a total of 2,21,517 registered workers, only 14,240 were found eligible after verification, while 1,93,756 registrations were found to be fraudulent.



‘Ineligible individuals benefiting from schemes’