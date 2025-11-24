ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Minister Anil Vij Keeps Asking For Lift In Kurukshetra, Rajnath Singh's Convoy Passes Without Stopping

Kurukshetra: Haryana transport minister Anil Vij was left in an embarrassing situation when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy did not stop to offer him a lift although he kept waving at the vehicles to stop.

The incident took place in Kurukshetra district on Monday, where both Vij and Singh had gone to attend a programme at Brahma Sarovar. After the event, the Union minister left the venue in a hurry to head for Kurukshetra University, leaving behind Vij, who too was supposed to attend the programme.

Finding himself standing alone on the road, he tried to stop Singh's convoy, but was completely ignored as none of the cars offered him a lift. He was left clueless and kept waving at the vehicles till a car noticed him and stopped for Vij.

Earlier in the day, Vij had arrived in Kurukshetra from Ambala Air Force Station along with Singh. During the programme, Singh performed puja, made the final offering of the Gita Yagna at Brahma Sarovar and inaugurated the Haryana Pavilion.