Haryana Man, Wife Arrested In Jammu Kashmir For Father-In-Law's Murder In Uttarakhand
Motivated by a family grudge, a couple murdered an elderly man in Uttarakhand and fled to Jammu Kashmir. Police tracked them using CCTV and tips.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Almora: Police have arrested a couple in the Katra district of Jammu and Kashmir, who are wanted for the murder of an elderly man in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. Both accused had been absconding since the murder but are now in police custody.
The case stems from a complaint alleging that on June 20, Dharmveer Sharma, a resident of Hansi, Haryana, and his wife, Jhanki Pandey, attacked his father-in-law, Chandrashekhar, with a sickle, injuring him critically. He was taken to Haldwani for treatment, where he passed away the next day. Meanwhile, the accused fled the village after committing the crime.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Danya Police Station under Sections 103(1), 3(5), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Almora Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandrashekhar R. Ghodke said that a team led by Almora Circle Officer (CO) was dispatched to the crime scene given the sensitivity and gravity of the matter.
“A forensic team was also sent to collect scientific evidence. Additionally, three separate teams were formed to ensure the swift arrest of the accused,” he said.
Police teams, led by Danya Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Nath Mahant, launched the manhunt across various locations, including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, to apprehend the accused, the SSP said. “We also scrutinised footage from approximately 150 CCTV cameras and checked numerous hotels and roadside eateries,” he said.
During the investigation, police recovered the accused’s car (registration number HR 21 T 0835) from Hisar, Haryana, on June 23.
Based on surveillance and technical evidence, information was received on June 25 indicating that the accused were hiding in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Uttarakhand Police to contact the Katra Police Station in Jammu & Kashmir.
“With the help of J&K Police, the accused son-in-law and daughter were arrested from the Katra police station area on Friday (June 26). They were subsequently brought to the Danya police station in Almora on Saturday,” Ghodke said.
Citing the preliminary investigation, the SSP stated that Chandrashekhar had mistreated his daughter, Jhanki, before her marriage, which caused Jhanki and her husband, Dharmveer, to harbour a grudge against him and plan the murder about a month ago.
“Lacking the funds to travel to Saili village, the accused planned to sell a gold ring, a mangalsutra, and a pair of earrings. They arrived at Chandrashekhar’s house by car on the night of June 20–21 and attacked him. Chandrashekhar was severely injured in the attack. During this time the accused fled, believing him to be dead,” Ghodke said.
The probe also revealed a criminal history of the accused, Dharmveer, who had twelve cases previously registered against him in Haryana. The police are currently examining these cases as well. SSP Ghodke commended the police team for their efforts in tracking down the killers and awarded them a cash prize of Rs 2,500.
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