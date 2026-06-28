ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Man, Wife Arrested In Jammu Kashmir For Father-In-Law's Murder In Uttarakhand

Almora: Police have arrested a couple in the Katra district of Jammu and Kashmir, who are wanted for the murder of an elderly man in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. Both accused had been absconding since the murder but are now in police custody.

The case stems from a complaint alleging that on June 20, Dharmveer Sharma, a resident of Hansi, Haryana, and his wife, Jhanki Pandey, attacked his father-in-law, Chandrashekhar, with a sickle, injuring him critically. He was taken to Haldwani for treatment, where he passed away the next day. Meanwhile, the accused fled the village after committing the crime.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Danya Police Station under Sections 103(1), 3(5), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Almora Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandrashekhar R. Ghodke said that a team led by Almora Circle Officer (CO) was dispatched to the crime scene given the sensitivity and gravity of the matter.

Accused in police custody (ETV Bharat)

“A forensic team was also sent to collect scientific evidence. Additionally, three separate teams were formed to ensure the swift arrest of the accused,” he said.