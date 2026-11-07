Parking Dispute Turns Deadly In Haryana: Man Killed As Neighbour Opens Fire
Employed by a major national company, the victim had been living in Singapore for work; he had returned two days earlier for his nephew’s wedding.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Faridabad: A house in Faridabad’s Sector 21C plunged into darkness on the night of Dhanteras as a dispute over parking claimed one life.
The deceased was identified as Paramjit Dhankhar, who resided on the first floor of house number 641 with his wife, son and daughter. Employed by a major national company, he had been living in Singapore for work. Originally from Hisar, he had returned to Faridabad from Singapore just two days earlier to attend his nephew’s wedding on November 24.
Around 8 pm, Paramjit returned home from the gym. An argument broke out with his neighbour, Mohan, also known as Monu Sharma, who lives on the third floor, over parking. When the dispute escalated, the accused drew his licensed pistol and fired around 15 to 16 rounds at Paramjit, who died on the spot.
Following the incident, the accused fled along with his family. The police are currently searching for him. As per local inputs, there had been frequent disputes between the two families in the past. Just five days earlier, the accused had used abusive language toward Paramjit’s son.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Surajkund police, the Crime Branch, and an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team arrived at the scene. The police inspected the site and recovered spent shell casings. The investigation is currently underway, with the authorities examining CCTV footage from the vicinity and gathering other evidence.
Prahlad Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Surajkund police station, said that a post-mortem examination of the deceased’s body will be conducted at the ESI Medical College. “The police are investigating all aspects of the case. Full details will emerge only after the investigation is complete,” he said.
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