ETV Bharat / state

Parking Dispute Turns Deadly In Haryana: Man Killed As Neighbour Opens Fire

Police at the scene of crime; Paramjit Dhankhar. ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: A house in Faridabad’s Sector 21C plunged into darkness on the night of Dhanteras as a dispute over parking claimed one life.

The deceased was identified as Paramjit Dhankhar, who resided on the first floor of house number 641 with his wife, son and daughter. Employed by a major national company, he had been living in Singapore for work. Originally from Hisar, he had returned to Faridabad from Singapore just two days earlier to attend his nephew’s wedding on November 24.

Around 8 pm, Paramjit returned home from the gym. An argument broke out with his neighbour, Mohan, also known as Monu Sharma, who lives on the third floor, over parking. When the dispute escalated, the accused drew his licensed pistol and fired around 15 to 16 rounds at Paramjit, who died on the spot. Following the incident, the accused fled along with his family. The police are currently searching for him. As per local inputs, there had been frequent disputes between the two families in the past. Just five days earlier, the accused had used abusive language toward Paramjit’s son.