Haryana Man Failed To Pay Rs 1.17 Crore For VIP Registration Number Due To Family Pressure, Hectic Schedule
Sudhir Kumar said he is ready to face the investigation ordered by Transport Minister Anil Vij and fully cooperate, as the bidding was not illegal.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST
Hisar: Sudhir Kumar from Haryana, who shot to fame after bidding Rs 1.17 crore ($11.7) in an online auction for the VIP registration number (HR88B8888), said he failed to deposit the amount due to family pressure and a hectic schedule.
"Our astrologer said that 777 is lucky for you, but 8888 will prove even luckier. I've already purchased the number 8888 and paid for it. Now, I bid for this number and applied during the weekly auction. The day the bidding ended, I didn't know that this number had already been allotted to me. It was when I started receiving calls from the media, I realised that I had been allotted the number. Along with that, I also bid for 0777, for which I have made the full payment. However, due to family pressure and a hectic schedule, I was unable to make the payment of Rs 1.17 crore," Kumar said.
Kumar told ETV Bharat that he originally hailed from Bhiwani, but has been living in Bengaluru for the past 15 years and is the director of an IT firm. "This isn't the first VIP number I've bidden for. Previously, I had the registration number ending with 0777 for a vehicle since 2007. Since then, we've been bidding, winning auctions, and making payments," he explained.
On Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij's remarks on ordering an investigation by the Income Tax Department into the auction, Kumar said he is fully prepared to face it and ready to cooperate with the government.
Sunil Kumar, his lawyer, said his client has not done anything illegal and that any bidding is done within the legal bounds. So anyone who wishes to investigate can do so, he added.
Notably, Kumar had recently bid Rs 1.17 crore for the VIP registration number, which was allocated in his name. However, he failed to pay for it, resulting in the security deposit being seized. This prompted Vij to say, "Fancy and VVIP vehicle numbers in the state are allotted through an auction system, and many people attempt to purchase them by placing high bids. This is not only a matter of prestige but also contributes significantly to the state's coffers."
"During a recent online auction for the VIP number, HR88B8888, the highest bid of Rs 1.17 crore was placed. But after bidding, the person allowed his security deposit to be confiscated, which makes it clear that bidding is becoming just a hobby, not a responsibility. I have given strict instructions to the transport officials to conduct a thorough investigation of the assets and income of the bidder and to see whether he actually has the financial capacity to bid for such a huge amount or not. The investigation will ensure no person bids with wrong information or without financial capacity," Vij had said.
