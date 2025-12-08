ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Man Failed To Pay Rs 1.17 Crore For VIP Registration Number Due To Family Pressure, Hectic Schedule

Hisar: Sudhir Kumar from Haryana, who shot to fame after bidding Rs 1.17 crore ($11.7) in an online auction for the VIP registration number (HR88B8888), said he failed to deposit the amount due to family pressure and a hectic schedule.

"Our astrologer said that 777 is lucky for you, but 8888 will prove even luckier. I've already purchased the number 8888 and paid for it. Now, I bid for this number and applied during the weekly auction. The day the bidding ended, I didn't know that this number had already been allotted to me. It was when I started receiving calls from the media, I realised that I had been allotted the number. Along with that, I also bid for 0777, for which I have made the full payment. However, due to family pressure and a hectic schedule, I was unable to make the payment of Rs 1.17 crore," Kumar said.

Kumar told ETV Bharat that he originally hailed from Bhiwani, but has been living in Bengaluru for the past 15 years and is the director of an IT firm. "This isn't the first VIP number I've bidden for. Previously, I had the registration number ending with 0777 for a vehicle since 2007. Since then, we've been bidding, winning auctions, and making payments," he explained.

On Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij's remarks on ordering an investigation by the Income Tax Department into the auction, Kumar said he is fully prepared to face it and ready to cooperate with the government.