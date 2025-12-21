ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Man Attacked, Wife Kidnapped; Family Accuses In-Laws

Yamunanagar: A newly married woman was abducted while her husband was brutally attacked with weapons in Haryana's Yamunanagar area on Sunday, police said. The man's relatives have held his in-laws, who are unhappy with the marriage, responsible for the incident.

The incident occurred near Urjani village on National Highway 907 at around 11:25 am when the couple, Shabana and Manish, along with their relatives were on their way to Baloli village to attend a family function.

According to the complaint, three cars blocked the couple's car, forcing them to stop. As soon as they stopped, around 15-20 masked men got out of the cars and attacked Manish, leaving him seriously injured. They then dragged Shabana into their car and fled from the scene.

Arvinder Singh, the in-charge of Dial 112, who arrived at the spot, said police team reached as soon as information was received. "The newlywed woman's family members, who are reportedly unhappy with their marriage, are being accused. The local police station and the crime branch team are also investigating the incident," Singh said. A search has been launched for the culprits, he added.