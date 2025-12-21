Haryana Man Attacked, Wife Kidnapped; Family Accuses In-Laws
Manish's relatives said Shabana's family never accepted the marriage and demanded that their daughter be sent back but she refused to leave her husband.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST
Yamunanagar: A newly married woman was abducted while her husband was brutally attacked with weapons in Haryana's Yamunanagar area on Sunday, police said. The man's relatives have held his in-laws, who are unhappy with the marriage, responsible for the incident.
The incident occurred near Urjani village on National Highway 907 at around 11:25 am when the couple, Shabana and Manish, along with their relatives were on their way to Baloli village to attend a family function.
According to the complaint, three cars blocked the couple's car, forcing them to stop. As soon as they stopped, around 15-20 masked men got out of the cars and attacked Manish, leaving him seriously injured. They then dragged Shabana into their car and fled from the scene.
Arvinder Singh, the in-charge of Dial 112, who arrived at the spot, said police team reached as soon as information was received. "The newlywed woman's family members, who are reportedly unhappy with their marriage, are being accused. The local police station and the crime branch team are also investigating the incident," Singh said. A search has been launched for the culprits, he added.
Police said Manish and Shabana got married two months ago and had been living at their relatives' house in Natthanpur. Manish works as a labourer. On Sunday, the couple was travelling to Manish's village for a family function along with their relatives in a car.
Maya, Manish's relative, who was also in the car, said, "Two children and Manish's sister were also attacked. We are sure Shabana's family members committed this crime. The attackers were carrying iron rods with chains fitted to the ends. Within seconds, the car was smashed from all sides. The couple was forced out of the car, and Manish was brutally attacked. They then dragged Shabana, into their car and fled the scene.
According to Manish's family members, Shabana's family had not accepted their marriage as she had married someone from a different faith. After marriage, the couple stayed in a safe house for sometime and then moved to Natthanpur to live with relatives, Maya said. Shabana's family members repeatedly contacted Manish's family, demanding that their daughter be sent back but Shabana had refused, she added.
Also Read