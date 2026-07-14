ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Karnal Smart City Tow Vehicle Seized For Violating Traffic Rules, Fined Rs 11,000

Karnal: A tow vehicle deployed under the Karnal Smart City Project to remove illegally parked vehicles has itself come under the scanner for violating traffic rules.

During a routine inspection, the Karnal Traffic Police found the vehicle operating without a valid driving licence, registration certificate (RC), or other mandatory documents. The vehicle was seized and a Rs 11,000 challan was issued, while the driver fled the scene.

Karnal Police have been conducting strict enforcement drives against traffic violations in recent weeks. Days after a modified Royal Enfield motorcycle was issued a Rs 51,500 challan, the tow vehicle responsible for lifting illegally parked vehicles also came under scrutiny.

Ironically, the vehicle entrusted with enforcing traffic rules was itself found to be in violation of multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Document Check Exposes Multiple Violations

During checking, traffic police stopped the tow vehicle and asked the driver to produce the required documents. Officials found that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence or the vehicle's registration certificate (RC). The vehicle's mandatory documents had also expired.

Police further found that the number plate was not displayed in accordance with prescribed norms and that the driver was not wearing the designated uniform. Instead of responding to the officials' queries, the driver fled the scene.