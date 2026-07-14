Haryana: Karnal Smart City Tow Vehicle Seized For Violating Traffic Rules, Fined Rs 11,000
A tow truck used to remove illegally parked vehicles was seized after police found it operating without mandatory documents in Karnal.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Karnal: A tow vehicle deployed under the Karnal Smart City Project to remove illegally parked vehicles has itself come under the scanner for violating traffic rules.
During a routine inspection, the Karnal Traffic Police found the vehicle operating without a valid driving licence, registration certificate (RC), or other mandatory documents. The vehicle was seized and a Rs 11,000 challan was issued, while the driver fled the scene.
Karnal Police have been conducting strict enforcement drives against traffic violations in recent weeks. Days after a modified Royal Enfield motorcycle was issued a Rs 51,500 challan, the tow vehicle responsible for lifting illegally parked vehicles also came under scrutiny.
Ironically, the vehicle entrusted with enforcing traffic rules was itself found to be in violation of multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Document Check Exposes Multiple Violations
During checking, traffic police stopped the tow vehicle and asked the driver to produce the required documents. Officials found that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence or the vehicle's registration certificate (RC). The vehicle's mandatory documents had also expired.
Police further found that the number plate was not displayed in accordance with prescribed norms and that the driver was not wearing the designated uniform. Instead of responding to the officials' queries, the driver fled the scene.
Vehicle Seized, Rs 11,000 Challan Issued
Following the violations, traffic police seized the tow vehicle and issued a Rs 11,000 challan under the Motor Vehicles Act. The action has drawn attention because the same vehicle was responsible for removing illegally parked vehicles and enforcing traffic discipline in the city.
Traffic Police officer Vedpal said, "During verification, the driver failed to produce a driving licence; the vehicle had no registration certificate, no valid fitness documents, and the driver was not wearing the prescribed uniform. Based on these violations, the vehicle was challaned and seized. The rules are the same for everyone. Whether it is an ordinary citizen or a vehicle associated with a government project, everyone must comply with the law."
Advisory to Citizens
The traffic police have appealed to citizens to keep all vehicle documents up to date and ensure that registration plates remain clearly visible and unaltered.
Officials warned that covering or tampering with number plates to avoid e-challans is a punishable offence. They said traffic rules are meant not only to avoid penalties but also to ensure road safety and smooth traffic management.
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