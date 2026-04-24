ETV Bharat / state

Judge Marries Lawyer In A Simple Wedding In Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag: Triyuginarayan—the sacred site in Uttarakhand where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati entered into wedlock--witnessed a simple marriage recently, setting a remarkable example for society.

Priyanka Verma, a judge serving in the Haryana Judicial Service, married Prashant, an advocate residing in Faridabad. The wedding was held at Triyuginarayan Temple in Rudraprayag district in accordance with Vedic traditions and entirely without dowry.

The ceremony was attended by a total of just 38 people. Among them, 13 were from the bride's side while 25 were from the bridegroom's side. The event was devoid of any form of lavish decoration, DJs, fireworks or unnecessary expenditure. During the entire ceremony, priority was given to traditional rituals and family decorum.

Priyanka Verma serves as a judge in the Haryana Judicial Service and is currently posted in Faridabad. Her spouse, Prashant, is a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and hails from Safidon in Jind district.