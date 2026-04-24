Judge Marries Lawyer In A Simple Wedding In Rudraprayag
Judge Priyanka Verma tied the knot with Advocate Prashant by taking the seven vows in accordance with Vedic traditions.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Rudraprayag: Triyuginarayan—the sacred site in Uttarakhand where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati entered into wedlock--witnessed a simple marriage recently, setting a remarkable example for society.
Priyanka Verma, a judge serving in the Haryana Judicial Service, married Prashant, an advocate residing in Faridabad. The wedding was held at Triyuginarayan Temple in Rudraprayag district in accordance with Vedic traditions and entirely without dowry.
The ceremony was attended by a total of just 38 people. Among them, 13 were from the bride's side while 25 were from the bridegroom's side. The event was devoid of any form of lavish decoration, DJs, fireworks or unnecessary expenditure. During the entire ceremony, priority was given to traditional rituals and family decorum.
Priyanka Verma serves as a judge in the Haryana Judicial Service and is currently posted in Faridabad. Her spouse, Prashant, is a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and hails from Safidon in Jind district.
Priyanka's father, Dr Ashok Kumar Verma, serves as a sub-inspector in the Haryana Police and has been honoured with the President's Police Medal.
He is also a national gold medalist, a Diamond Blood Donor, and an active social worker dedicated to the cause of environmental conservation.
Priyanka's mother, Sushma Verma, serves as a Special Police Officer in Kurukshetra. Ashok Verma, a staunch opponent of the dowry system, also regularly conducts awareness campaigns to combat this social evil.
It is his firm conviction that practices such as dowry not only perpetuate social inequality but also undermine the dignity of daughters. Upholding these very principles within his own family, he ensured that his daughter's marriage was solemnised in a completely dowry-free and simple manner.
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