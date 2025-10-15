ETV Bharat / state

Haryana IPS Officer's 'Suicide' Case: Family Gives Consent For Autopsy, Say Police Officials

Chandigarh: Ending the impasse over the autopsy of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide here on October 7, his family has given consent to conduct a post-mortem of the deceased, a police official said on Wednesday. The development came a day after Chandigarh Police moved court to seek direction to his family to identify the body for post-mortem examination.

The family has agreed to the post-mortem, and it will be conducted at PGIMER soon, the official said. On the police's plea, a local court had issued a notice to Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar to file a reply either personally or through counsel on October 15, failing which the application will be decided on merit.

Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. However, a post-mortem could not be conducted as his family refused to give consent, insisting that action be taken against the Haryana officers who had been named in his 'final note'.