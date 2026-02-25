Haryana Highway Horror: Woman Mutilated By Hundreds Of Vehicles After Hit-And-Run In Sonipat
The woman’s body lay on the highway for a significant duration as cars continued to speed over it, leaving the remains in a mutilated state.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 12:53 AM IST
Sonipat: In a shocking incident, an unidentified woman was killed in a hit-and-run on National Highway 44, and her body was repeatedly run over by hundreds of speeding vehicles as commuters looked the other way in Haryana’s Sonipat.
The horrific sequence of events, captured on CCTV, has evoked widespread outrage. According to police, the unidentified woman met with the accident when she was attempting to cross the highway. She was struck by a speeding vehicle.
As a result, she died there instantly. However, instead of stopping or alerting the authorities, drivers of other vehicles kept running their vehicles over her body. The woman’s body lay on the highway for a significant duration, during which dozens of heavy vehicles and cars continued to speed over it, leaving the remains in a mutilated state.
Finally, the police were informed, and they arrived at the scene, and the mutilated body was sent for a post-mortem. Giving details of the incident, ACP Rishikant stated that a case has been registered against the unknown driver. Footage from CCTV cameras installed on the highway is being examined. The accused will be identified and arrested soon.
According to locals, the CCTV video captured cars going around or through her body without a single driver taking a conscientious look to assess the human casualty. None bothered to call the police. By the time the police were finally alerted and made it to the location, the body parts were strewn all over the highway.