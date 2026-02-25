ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Highway Horror: Woman Mutilated By Hundreds Of Vehicles After Hit-And-Run In Sonipat

Sonipat: In a shocking incident, an unidentified woman was killed in a hit-and-run on National Highway 44, and her body was repeatedly run over by hundreds of speeding vehicles as commuters looked the other way in Haryana’s Sonipat.

The horrific sequence of events, captured on CCTV, has evoked widespread outrage. According to police, the unidentified woman met with the accident when she was attempting to cross the highway. She was struck by a speeding vehicle.

As a result, she died there instantly. However, instead of stopping or alerting the authorities, drivers of other vehicles kept running their vehicles over her body. The woman’s body lay on the highway for a significant duration, during which dozens of heavy vehicles and cars continued to speed over it, leaving the remains in a mutilated state.