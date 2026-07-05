Haryana Gym Owner Murder: Two Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Killed In Encounter
The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana's Special Task Force.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Jhajjar: Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang allegedly involved in the murder of a gym owner in Haryana were killed in Bahadurgarh, police said on Sunday.
The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana's Special Task Force upon a tip received that two wanted criminals, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh linked to the murder of Kapil, a gym owner from Hansi, were present in the Bahadurgarh area.
Police said the two shooters, Parvesh and Himanshu, opened fire at police teams in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Saturday night when they were intercepted. In retaliatory action by police, they were injured and taken to hospital, where they were declared dead.
During the encounter, Delhi Police Head Constable Ankit was shot in the leg; he is currently undergoing treatment. Additionally, bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of four other police personnel.
“Pravesh and Himanshu were associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following the encounter, the police have seized weapons and other evidence from the scene and initiated an investigation,” Haryana STF SP Vikrant Bhushan said, adding that further legal action is underway.
Kapil was conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of six to seven people when he was shot dead on June 11. A CCTV visual of the incident had gone viral on social media.
Police said during investigations of the case, it came to light that the incident was carried out by Pravesh and Himanshu, both of whom carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their head.
According to police, Pravesh is a resident of Tibba Danasher in Hisar, while Himanshu is a resident of village Jakhod Khera, also in Hisar. The two were also named as accused in a case registered by the Special Cell.
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