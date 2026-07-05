ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Gym Owner Murder: Two Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Killed In Encounter

Jhajjar: Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang allegedly involved in the murder of a gym owner in Haryana were killed in Bahadurgarh, police said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana's Special Task Force upon a tip received that two wanted criminals, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh linked to the murder of Kapil, a gym owner from Hansi, were present in the Bahadurgarh area.

Police said the two shooters, Parvesh and Himanshu, opened fire at police teams in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Saturday night when they were intercepted. In retaliatory action by police, they were injured and taken to hospital, where they were declared dead.

During the encounter, Delhi Police Head Constable Ankit was shot in the leg; he is currently undergoing treatment. Additionally, bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of four other police personnel.