ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Gurugram Police Baton-Charge Hundreds Of Striking Workers In Manesar

Gurugram: Police baton-charged hundreds of employees who were on strike in Manesar, Haryana. As a result, reports indicate that more than 20 workers were injured in the baton charge. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Nearly 10,000 employees from six companies began their strike demanding a salary hike on Wednesday. After thousands of workers gathered to protest in Manesar, police imposed Section 163, which prohibits gatherings of more than five people, on the district.

On Thursday, the second day of the strike, when a large number of workers gathered and began raising slogans to protest, inspite of the imposition of Section 163 by the administration, a heavy police presence was deployed at the site, who at one point baton-charged the protesting workers.