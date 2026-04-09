Haryana: Gurugram Police Baton-Charge Hundreds Of Striking Workers In Manesar
Police baton-charged striking Manesar workers, injuring over 20. Despite Section 163, protests continued. Employees demand pay hikes and vow to continue their agitation.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Gurugram: Police baton-charged hundreds of employees who were on strike in Manesar, Haryana. As a result, reports indicate that more than 20 workers were injured in the baton charge. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Nearly 10,000 employees from six companies began their strike demanding a salary hike on Wednesday. After thousands of workers gathered to protest in Manesar, police imposed Section 163, which prohibits gatherings of more than five people, on the district.
On Thursday, the second day of the strike, when a large number of workers gathered and began raising slogans to protest, inspite of the imposition of Section 163 by the administration, a heavy police presence was deployed at the site, who at one point baton-charged the protesting workers.
Police say that initially, their officers tried to reason with the workers. But when they did not relent, the police used water cannons and baton-charged the protesters. Angered by the attack, some workers set a police motorcycle on fire. They also vandalised the company premises.
At present, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area, and the situation is being closely monitored. The Gurugram administration has made it clear that Section 163 will be strictly enforced, and stringent action will be taken against those who disrupt law and order. Meanwhile, the employees have stated that their agitation will continue until their demands are met.
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