Haryana: Gurugram Drug Control Dept Busts Major Fake Injection Racket Worth Rs 70 Lakh
Gurugram authorities busted a racket, seizing Rs 70 lakh worth of fake diabetes injections. Two arrested; public warned about the authenticity of online medicine.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Gurugram: The Drug Control Department has taken major action against counterfeit medicines in Gurugram, Haryana, seizing around Rs 70 lakh worth of the injection 'Mounjaro' used for diabetes.
Food Drugs Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan stated, "The accused used to first import the raw material for this injection from abroad and then, after bringing it to India, would dilute it with water and sell it openly."
Drug Racket Busted In Gurugram
Actually, the Gurugram Drug Department received information that some people were engaged in selling fake injections. Following this, the department set up a trap and ordered injections worth Rs 45 lakh from the accused, but the accused asked them to come to Delhi to collect the injections.
Afterwards, the Drug Department officials managed to call the accused to DLF Phase 4 in Gurugram, where they succeeded in apprehending them. In this case, the police have arrested two accused: Avi Sharma and another individual. They are being interrogated to find out how many people are involved in the entire operation.
Consignment Of Mounjaro Injections Recovered
Explaining the wider context, a Drug Department official said, "According to doctors, this injection is used as an anti-diabetic. Additionally, it has proven effective for weight loss. Because of this, people began using it for weight loss, increasing its market demand. Taking advantage of this, the accused devised a strategy to sell this injection in the market."
Accused Of Manufacturing Fake Injections In Gurugram
Department official Sameer Bhati stated, "This injection is called 'Monjaro KwikPen' and is produced by the company Tirzepatide. The accused manufactured fake injections in Sector 62, Gurugram, sourcing materials from China. All processes, including filling syringes and producing fake barcodes, were done there. The department has also recovered several machines from the site."
Drug Department's Appeal To The Public
Following this revelation, the Drug Department has appealed to the public to always check the seller's license, bill, batch number, and the authenticity of the packaging when buying medicines online. The department says that such incidents raise serious questions about the credibility of medicines sold online.
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