ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Gurugram Drug Control Dept Busts Major Fake Injection Racket Worth Rs 70 Lakh

Gurugram: The Drug Control Department has taken major action against counterfeit medicines in Gurugram, Haryana, seizing around Rs 70 lakh worth of the injection 'Mounjaro' used for diabetes.

Food Drugs Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan stated, "The accused used to first import the raw material for this injection from abroad and then, after bringing it to India, would dilute it with water and sell it openly."

Drug Racket Busted In Gurugram

Actually, the Gurugram Drug Department received information that some people were engaged in selling fake injections. Following this, the department set up a trap and ordered injections worth Rs 45 lakh from the accused, but the accused asked them to come to Delhi to collect the injections.

Afterwards, the Drug Department officials managed to call the accused to DLF Phase 4 in Gurugram, where they succeeded in apprehending them. In this case, the police have arrested two accused: Avi Sharma and another individual. They are being interrogated to find out how many people are involved in the entire operation.

Consignment Of Mounjaro Injections Recovered