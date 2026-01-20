Haryana Government Allows Wearing Of Kirpan And Mangalsutra In Examinations
According to guidelines, the total length of the kirpan should not exceed 9 inches, while the length of its blade should not exceed 6 inches.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 11:22 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday allowed Sikh students to carry ‘kirpan’(religious sword) and married women wear ‘mangulstura’, (sacred necklace) under strict guidelines, during examinations across the state.
In this regard, the Haryana government has issued detailed guidelines to address the difficulties faced by Sikh students and married women during examinations conducted by schools, colleges, universities, and various recruitment agencies in the state.
According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary's office, Sikh students and candidates appearing in various examinations will be allowed to wear and carry a kirpan in accordance with prescribed standards.
According to guidelines, the total length of the kirpan should not exceed 9 inches, while the length of its blade should not exceed 6 inches. Such candidates have been advised to report to the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time so that the necessary checks and formalities can be completed on time.
This decision has been taken in light of various judgments of the Delhi High Court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which stressed the protection of religious and cultural rights, as well as the fair and orderly conduct of examinations.
The state government has directed all administrative secretaries to issue necessary orders to the heads of their subordinate departments, boards, corporations, universities, and recruitment agencies so that the officers, supervisors, and security personnel deployed on examination duty are fully aware of these guidelines and candidates do not face any unnecessary inconvenience at any level.