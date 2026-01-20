ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Government Allows Wearing Of Kirpan And Mangalsutra In Examinations

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday allowed Sikh students to carry ‘kirpan’(religious sword) and married women wear ‘mangulstura’, (sacred necklace) under strict guidelines, during examinations across the state.

In this regard, the Haryana government has issued detailed guidelines to address the difficulties faced by Sikh students and married women during examinations conducted by schools, colleges, universities, and various recruitment agencies in the state.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary's office, Sikh students and candidates appearing in various examinations will be allowed to wear and carry a kirpan in accordance with prescribed standards.

According to guidelines, the total length of the kirpan should not exceed 9 inches, while the length of its blade should not exceed 6 inches. Such candidates have been advised to report to the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time so that the necessary checks and formalities can be completed on time.