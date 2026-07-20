Haryana: Four Youths Killed While Saving A Cow Fallen Into Jhajjar Well
According to locals, a young man descended into the well to save the cow; three more young men followed him, and all died.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Jhajjar: Four youths died while saving a cow that had fallen into a well in Munimpur village of Haryana’s Jhajjar district late Sunday night.
According to locals, a cow had fallen into the well. A young man descended into the well to save the cow, but due to the poisonous gas present inside and a lack of oxygen, his health deteriorated.
In an attempt to save him, three more young men went down into the well one by one. They, too, inhaled poisonous gas and died.
According to information available, when the first youth became unconscious, the rest of the youths, without realising the danger, went into the well to save him. However, due to a lack of oxygen and the presence of poisonous gas inside the well, they too became unconscious. After some time, all four died on the spot.
As soon as information about the incident was received, police, administration and relief teams reached the spot. After much effort, all four bodies were taken out of the well. After this, the bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital, Jhajjar, for a post-mortem examination.
The administration has started investigating the matter. In the initial investigation, the cause of the accident is believed to be a lack of oxygen and the presence of poisonous gas in the well.
Dr Mohit of Civil Hospital, Jhajjar, said, "All four youths were brought to the hospital, but during the investigation, they were declared dead. Initially, it is suspected that they died due to a lack of oxygen or the presence of poisonous gas in the well. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem."
The villagers urged the administration to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident and ensure safety measures to prevent such accidents in future.
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