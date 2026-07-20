ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Four Youths Killed While Saving A Cow Fallen Into Jhajjar Well

Jhajjar: Four youths died while saving a cow that had fallen into a well in Munimpur village of Haryana’s Jhajjar district late Sunday night.

According to locals, a cow had fallen into the well. A young man descended into the well to save the cow, but due to the poisonous gas present inside and a lack of oxygen, his health deteriorated.

In an attempt to save him, three more young men went down into the well one by one. They, too, inhaled poisonous gas and died.

According to information available, when the first youth became unconscious, the rest of the youths, without realising the danger, went into the well to save him. However, due to a lack of oxygen and the presence of poisonous gas inside the well, they too became unconscious. After some time, all four died on the spot.