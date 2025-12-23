ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Five Labourers Die Of Suffocation At Resort After Lighting A Brazier In Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: Five labourers from Uttar Pradesh died due to suffocation at Sterling Resort in Kurukshetra, Haryana, where they had come to carry out painting work. The incident has triggered panic among local residents.

All the deceased were residents of Saharanpur and had arrived in Kurukshetra on Monday evening for the painting job. After dinner, they lit a coal brazier (angithi) in the room and went to sleep.

Police Reach The Spot

On Tuesday morning, when there was no movement in the room, resort staff knocked and called out, but received no response. Looking through a window, they saw the five labourers lying in bed and immediately informed the police. A team from City Police Station and Thanesar, led by Station House Officer Inspector Dinesh Kumar, arrived, found all five deceased, and sent the bodies to LNJP Hospital for post-mortem.