Haryana: Five Labourers Die Of Suffocation At Resort After Lighting A Brazier In Kurukshetra
Five labourers from Uttar Pradesh died at a Kurukshetra resort after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from a coal brazier lit inside their room.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Kurukshetra: Five labourers from Uttar Pradesh died due to suffocation at Sterling Resort in Kurukshetra, Haryana, where they had come to carry out painting work. The incident has triggered panic among local residents.
All the deceased were residents of Saharanpur and had arrived in Kurukshetra on Monday evening for the painting job. After dinner, they lit a coal brazier (angithi) in the room and went to sleep.
Police Reach The Spot
On Tuesday morning, when there was no movement in the room, resort staff knocked and called out, but received no response. Looking through a window, they saw the five labourers lying in bed and immediately informed the police. A team from City Police Station and Thanesar, led by Station House Officer Inspector Dinesh Kumar, arrived, found all five deceased, and sent the bodies to LNJP Hospital for post-mortem.
Police Investigation Underway
Inspector Dinesh Kumar said, “A coal brazier was found burning in the room, and it is suspected that carbon monoxide or smoke from it led to the suffocation deaths. A thorough investigation is underway. Police are questioning other resort staff to ascertain all aspects of the incident. Preliminary investigation suggests the deaths may have been caused by inhalation of harmful smoke or gas from the brazier.”
Resort Staff’s Statement
Resort employee Upendra said, “All the deceased had come here for painting work. After dinner, they lit a brazier inside the room and went to sleep. In the morning, when no one responded, the staff checked through the window, found them unconscious, and informed the police.”
