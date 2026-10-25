ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Farmers In Jeopardy As Torrential Rain Damages Paddy Stocks In Kurukshetra Grain Markets

Kurukshetra: A sudden spell of torrential rain has severely damaged paddy stocks lying in the open at grain markets in Haryana's Kurukshetra, leaving farmers in the lurch.

The downpour led to waterlogging in several areas within the grain markets, taking farmers off guard in protecting the produce. Harjit Singh, secretary of the Kurukshetra Market Committee in Thanesar, said special teams have been deployed to address the waterlogging.

"Cleanup operations, including the removal of paddy husks and other debris clogging the drains, are being carried out on a war footing to ensure the accumulated water is cleared quickly. The situation is being closely monitored, and the waterlogging is expected to be fully resolved within the next few hours," he added.

Singh said approximately 16.12 lakh quintals of paddy have arrived in the markets this season. Of this, about 15.10 lakh quintals have been procured by the government, while approximately 11.78 lakh quintals have been successfully transported away.

Farmers drain out excess water at a grain market in Kurukshetra. (ETV Bharat)

Currently, about 2.5 lakh quintals of paddy remain in the open, awaiting transport. Officials said the lifting of the remaining stock will be expedited once the weather becomes clear.