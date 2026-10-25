Haryana Farmers In Jeopardy As Torrential Rain Damages Paddy Stocks In Kurukshetra Grain Markets
Kurukshetra Market Committee secretary Harjit Singh said cleanup operations, including the removal of paddy husks and other debris clogging the drains, are being carried out.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Kurukshetra: A sudden spell of torrential rain has severely damaged paddy stocks lying in the open at grain markets in Haryana's Kurukshetra, leaving farmers in the lurch.
The downpour led to waterlogging in several areas within the grain markets, taking farmers off guard in protecting the produce. Harjit Singh, secretary of the Kurukshetra Market Committee in Thanesar, said special teams have been deployed to address the waterlogging.
"Cleanup operations, including the removal of paddy husks and other debris clogging the drains, are being carried out on a war footing to ensure the accumulated water is cleared quickly. The situation is being closely monitored, and the waterlogging is expected to be fully resolved within the next few hours," he added.
Singh said approximately 16.12 lakh quintals of paddy have arrived in the markets this season. Of this, about 15.10 lakh quintals have been procured by the government, while approximately 11.78 lakh quintals have been successfully transported away.
Currently, about 2.5 lakh quintals of paddy remain in the open, awaiting transport. Officials said the lifting of the remaining stock will be expedited once the weather becomes clear.
The intense storm uprooted electricity poles and snapped power lines in several locations, causing a complete disruption of the power supply in the market area.
Although the electricity department has promptly started repair work, generators are being used in the agricultural produce markets to ensure that weighing and other essential operations remain unaffected and to prevent any inconvenience to farmers and commission agents.
Farmers are deeply worried, as a significant amount of paddy is still standing in the fields. The previous spells of rain had already delayed the harvesting process, while the exact quantity of paddy damaged by the latest rain has yet to be determined.
Farmers now hope that the administration will take swift action to drain out the excess water and ensure the safe procurement of the remaining harvest.
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