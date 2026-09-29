Haryana Farmer’s Daughter Neeru Dhandha Beats the Odds to Strike Gold in Asian Games Trap Shooting
Neeru's father, Suresh, said that despite his financial struggle, he did not allow a lack of resources to hinder his daughter's dreams.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:11 PM IST|
Updated : September 29, 2026 at 11:16 PM IST
Jind: Neeru Dhandha, a farmer's daughter from Sangatpura village in Haryana’s Jind, has brought glory to the nation by winning the gold medal in the trap shooting event at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Japan. A wave of joy swept through her family and fellow villagers as soon as the news of her success broke.
A steady stream of well-wishers has been visiting her home, and the family is now eagerly awaiting her return to the village. Neeru's father, Suresh, said that despite his financial struggle, he did not allow a lack of resources to hinder his daughter's dreams. Initially, Neeru did not even own a rifle. She learnt the nuances of the sport using a rifle borrowed from someone else and gradually carved a niche for herself through sheer hard work.
Chose shooting after limited success in Kabaddi
Neeru was interested in sports since childhood. She initially played Kabaddi, but after failing to achieve the desired success in that sport, she set her sights on shooting. After completing her primary education up to the fifth grade in her village, she studied up to the tenth grade at KVS University, maintaining her interest in shooting alongside her academics.
After the tenth grade, Neeru began training at a shooting academy in Bhopal. There was no looking back after that. Through consistent practice and hard work, she won medals in various competitions and has now made a mark on the international stage by winning gold for the country at the Asian Games.
‘I will definitely win gold’
According to her family, Neeru spoke to her parents over the phone the day before the final match. She said, "My final match is tomorrow. I will definitely win the gold medal." When she turned her words into reality, the family's joy knew no bounds.
Mother wants Olympic gold
Neeru's mother, Sudesh Devi, said that her daughter has brought glory to the family, the village, and the country. “We want Neeru to win a gold medal at the Olympics as well,” the proud mother said.
Meanwhile, her family members are preparing to accord Neeru a traditional welcome. Upon her return to the village, she will be served churma, a traditional crushed flatbread dish, made with ‘tindi ghee’ (freshly churned butter) —her favourite treat.
Support from a social activist
Neeru's family faced financial constraints and lacked knowledge about the sports world. At this crucial juncture, social activist Sombir Pehalwan stepped in to support the family and helped Neeru advance in her career. The family's encouragement and Neeru's hard work eventually paid off. Now, Neeru—who once did not even own a rifle—has won a gold medal for the country in the shooting event at the Asian Games.
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