ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Farmer’s Daughter Neeru Dhandha Beats the Odds to Strike Gold in Asian Games Trap Shooting

Jind: Neeru Dhandha, a farmer's daughter from Sangatpura village in Haryana’s Jind, has brought glory to the nation by winning the gold medal in the trap shooting event at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Japan. A wave of joy swept through her family and fellow villagers as soon as the news of her success broke.

A steady stream of well-wishers has been visiting her home, and the family is now eagerly awaiting her return to the village. Neeru's father, Suresh, said that despite his financial struggle, he did not allow a lack of resources to hinder his daughter's dreams. Initially, Neeru did not even own a rifle. She learnt the nuances of the sport using a rifle borrowed from someone else and gradually carved a niche for herself through sheer hard work.

Chose shooting after limited success in Kabaddi

Neeru was interested in sports since childhood. She initially played Kabaddi, but after failing to achieve the desired success in that sport, she set her sights on shooting. After completing her primary education up to the fifth grade in her village, she studied up to the tenth grade at KVS University, maintaining her interest in shooting alongside her academics.

After the tenth grade, Neeru began training at a shooting academy in Bhopal. There was no looking back after that. Through consistent practice and hard work, she won medals in various competitions and has now made a mark on the international stage by winning gold for the country at the Asian Games.

‘I will definitely win gold’