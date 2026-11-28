ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Farmer Milks A Fortune From 500 Desi Cows, Offers 15-day Free Training

Haryana farmer Ram Singh with his cow ( ETV Bharat )

Karnal: Ram Singh, a resident of Tarawadi in Haryana’s Karnal district, has scripted a unique success story by recognising the inherent strength of indigenous (desi) cattle. By focusing on Indian breeds like Tharparkar and Sahiwal, he has established a dairy farm with around 500 cows, growing it into a multi-crore enterprise. The traditional “bilona (churned) ghee” produced at his farm sells for around Rs 2,500 per kilogram.

Attending the dairy fair at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Singh serves as an inspiration for farmers and the youth. "Amidst the growing interest in foreign breeds for animal husbandry, I maintained my faith in Indian cattle. My 'Kisan Dairy Farm' in Tarawadi houses about 500 cows — roughly 50 are of the Tharparkar breed while the rest are Sahiwal,” he says. Singh believes that simply increasing the volume of milk is not the sole measure of success in dairy farming. “A balance between animal health, milk quality, breed potential, and operational costs is equally vital. With this philosophy, I made indigenous breeds the cornerstone of my business," he adds.

The Tharparkar and Sahiwal cows at Singh’s farm are known for their ability to adapt to hot weather. These breeds are relatively easy to manage even during intense heat, with temperatures reaching up to 42 degrees Celsius. “Even when fed a diet consisting of standard fodder and local grains like chickpeas and barley, these cows perform well, yielding up to 15 kilograms of milk per day,” he says. “The hardiness of indigenous cattle and their capacity to adapt to local conditions can be instrumental in optimising both the costs and the management of dairy farming." Ghee prepared using the “bilona” (traditional churning) method sells for Rs 2,500 per kg. "In my dairy business, alongside the sale of milk, I have prioritised the traditional process of making ghee. At my farm, ghee is produced using the 'bilona' method,” he explains. This ghee is priced at approximately Rs 2,500 per kg. While milk is a highly perishable product, it can be preserved for a long time by converting it into ghee through this traditional process. “To ensure profitability in animal husbandry, it is not enough to simply increase production; proper processing of milk and developing a market based on quality are equally crucial," he adds.