ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Shocker | Child Dies By Drowning After Mother Throws Her Into Drain; Bihar Woman Held

The drain from where the body of a girl child was recoverd in Faridabad ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: In a shocking incident, a woman from Bihar allegedly killed her one and half year-old daughter by throwing her in a drain in Faridabad, police said on Monday.

This incident occurred on April 23 near the Dheeraj Nagar area. However, the case came to light when two children, returning from school, spotted the body of a girl caught in the iron grating along the edge of the drain.

Upon receiving the information, the Faridabad police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, the police obtained footage from nearby CCTV cameras. The footage showed a woman walking into the area carrying a child in her arms; however, a short while later, she was seen returning alone. Acting on suspicion, the police took the woman into custody for questioning.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to her crime. The accussed has been identified as Neelam, a native of Madhubani in Bihar, who had been residing in Faridabad with her husband.