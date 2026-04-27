Haryana Shocker | Child Dies By Drowning After Mother Throws Her Into Drain; Bihar Woman Held
The incident took place in Faridabad. The deceased was one-and-a-half-year-old.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Faridabad: In a shocking incident, a woman from Bihar allegedly killed her one and half year-old daughter by throwing her in a drain in Faridabad, police said on Monday.
This incident occurred on April 23 near the Dheeraj Nagar area. However, the case came to light when two children, returning from school, spotted the body of a girl caught in the iron grating along the edge of the drain.
Upon receiving the information, the Faridabad police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
During the investigation, the police obtained footage from nearby CCTV cameras. The footage showed a woman walking into the area carrying a child in her arms; however, a short while later, she was seen returning alone. Acting on suspicion, the police took the woman into custody for questioning.
During interrogation, the woman confessed to her crime. The accussed has been identified as Neelam, a native of Madhubani in Bihar, who had been residing in Faridabad with her husband.
The husband of the accused works for a private company.
Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh stated that the deceased child was the youngest of the couple's six daughters.
During questioning, the woman revealed that the family's financial situation was extremely dire, and she felt overwhelmed and unable to cope with the burden of raising such a large family. She told the police that under stress she took this step and threw the daughter in a drain.
Singh added that the police have apprehended the accused and a probe is underway.
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