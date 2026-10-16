ETV Bharat / state

Milking Success: From Overseas Jobs To Local Dairies Faridabad Trio Builds Milko For Small Sellers

Faridabad (Haryana) : For a small dairy operator, the morning’s work can involve more than delivering milk. It also means looking for the next customer, visiting another colony, approaching another household and hoping to add a few more orders to the daily round.

That search was a common feature for Faridabad’s Narendra, whose family has been associated with the dairy business. It eventually became the starting point for Milko, an app he developed with his wife, Sonia, and their friend Krishna to connect small sellers with customers.

The three chose to return to India after working abroad and pursue an enterprise of their own. Their initial focus was the neighbourhood milk seller, whose ability to expand often depended on how many households he could personally reach. The platform’s scope has since widened to include other dairy products, while the founders are also seeking to bring sellers of homemade food on board.

“After completing my studies, I worked for a large company abroad, but I always wanted to start my own business and contribute to the country. My family’s connection with the dairy trade helped me understand the challenges milk sellers face,” Narendra said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

He had watched small operators spend a lot of time visiting colonies and residential societies to find customers, alongside maintaining their existing delivery rounds. “I thought, why not create an app through which these businesses could reach customers directly?” he said.

Narendra discussed the idea with Sonia, an IT professional who was working with a large company in Southeast Asia. Her experience in coding and app development gave them the technical grounding to begin turning the proposal into a product. Krishna subsequently joined the venture.

Together, they set out to build a platform where sellers could list their products and customers could place orders according to their requirements.

For Sonia, leaving a secure job abroad required weighing the idea against an already crowded online marketplace. The question was how another platform could offer something useful to small businesses.

“Leaving a good job abroad and returning to India was not an easy decision. Several online platforms were already operating, so we needed to understand how Milko would be different and what small businesses would gain from it,” she said.

“When Narendra shared the idea, I felt we could work on it and do good. There were several questions initially, but we brought Krishna on board and decided to develop the app together,” she explained.

One of those questions concerned the cost of selling online. For businesses working with modest margins, platform charges can affect how much they earn from each order.

Sonia said Milko had adopted a low-margin approach with the intention of keeping participation affordable for small sellers and prices reasonable for customers. The actual savings, however, would vary with the product, its price and the platform’s terms.