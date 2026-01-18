ETV Bharat / state

'Will Secure My Kids' Future': Haryana Driver Wins Rs 10 Cr Lottery

Sirsa: A 35-year-old driver in Muhammadpuria village of Rania in Haryana's Sirsa district has won a Rs 10 crore lottery, leading to celebrations among villagers and family.

The lucky man, Prithvi Singh, earns a living for his family by working as a driver. He had bought a 'Punjab Lohri Makar Sankranti 2026 Bumper Lottery' ticket from Killianwali near Dabwali a few days ago and won the first prize worth Rs 10 crore.

Prithvi's father, Devilal, too works as a driver and his family includes his wife, a daughter, a son, a brother, and three sisters. All his sisters are married.

Initially stunned, Prithvi said it still feels surreal. "I want to use the money in securing my children's future. Earlier I had bought lottery tickets twice and never imagined that I would be lucky in my third attempt itself," he said.