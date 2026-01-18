'Will Secure My Kids' Future': Haryana Driver Wins Rs 10 Cr Lottery
Neighbours and relatives reached Prithvi Singh's house to congratulate him and celebrations were held in Muhammadpuria village.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Sirsa: A 35-year-old driver in Muhammadpuria village of Rania in Haryana's Sirsa district has won a Rs 10 crore lottery, leading to celebrations among villagers and family.
The lucky man, Prithvi Singh, earns a living for his family by working as a driver. He had bought a 'Punjab Lohri Makar Sankranti 2026 Bumper Lottery' ticket from Killianwali near Dabwali a few days ago and won the first prize worth Rs 10 crore.
Prithvi's father, Devilal, too works as a driver and his family includes his wife, a daughter, a son, a brother, and three sisters. All his sisters are married.
Initially stunned, Prithvi said it still feels surreal. "I want to use the money in securing my children's future. Earlier I had bought lottery tickets twice and never imagined that I would be lucky in my third attempt itself," he said.
Prithvi's 6-year-old son, Daksh, said he wants to buy a big, luxurious car with the lottery money.
Prithvi's wife, Suman Rani, who works as a peon in a school, said hundreds of people are coming to their house to congratulate her husband throughout the day. "We are extremely happy and want to fulfill the dreams of our children with this money," she said.
Lottery ticket stall owner Madan Singh said he has been selling lottery tickets for many years in Killianwali and many prizes have been won by people from Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. This time, Prithvi from Sirsa has won the Rs 10 crore first prize, he added.
The Sarpanch of Muhammadpuria village said Prithvi had bought the lottery ticket only a few days ago, and now he has won Rs 10 crore. This has created an atmosphere of joy in the village and his family, he added.
