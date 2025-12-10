ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Doctors Go On Indefinite Strike Even As Government Imposes ESMA

Chandigarh: The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has announced to go on an indefinite shutdown of medical services from Wednesday till their demands are met.

This comes even as the Haryana government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to restrict any strike by government doctors and employees of health department for six months.

According to an order issued by the Haryana chief secretary on Tuesday, a ban on doctors' strike has been imposed under sub-section (1) of Section 4(a) of the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974. The Governor hereby prohibits any strike by doctors and any other category of staff working under the health department for a period of six months from the date of publication of this order in the Official Gazette, the order states.

The government has stated in its order that the step is necessary in the public interest to ensure the safety of patient care and continuity of essential medical services. In view of the two-day strike of doctors, Health Minister Aarti Rao held a meeting with officials on Monday and said that the government has accepted some of the demands and discussions are underway on the remaining ones.