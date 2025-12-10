Haryana Doctors Go On Indefinite Strike Even As Government Imposes ESMA
Haryana doctors on Monday went on a two-day strike and have now decided to proceed with a complete shutdown of medical services for indefinite period.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has announced to go on an indefinite shutdown of medical services from Wednesday till their demands are met.
This comes even as the Haryana government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to restrict any strike by government doctors and employees of health department for six months.
According to an order issued by the Haryana chief secretary on Tuesday, a ban on doctors' strike has been imposed under sub-section (1) of Section 4(a) of the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974. The Governor hereby prohibits any strike by doctors and any other category of staff working under the health department for a period of six months from the date of publication of this order in the Official Gazette, the order states.
The government has stated in its order that the step is necessary in the public interest to ensure the safety of patient care and continuity of essential medical services. In view of the two-day strike of doctors, Health Minister Aarti Rao held a meeting with officials on Monday and said that the government has accepted some of the demands and discussions are underway on the remaining ones.
The doctors had gone on a strike on December 8 and 9. On Wednesday, the association announced to enforce a complete shutdown for an indefinite period, claiming that their demands have not yet been met.
Among the several demands placed by the doctors include a halt in the direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMO). Doctors are opposing the direct recruitment of SMOs and demanding that the health department promote them to higher posts.
The association and the government are also locked in a dispute over the Assured Career Promotion (ACP), under which, doctors in Haryana currently receive three ACPs but are demanding four ACPs (after four, nine, 13, and 20 years of service), similar to that offered by the Central government.
Doctors also demand a third grade pay hike of Rs 9,500 along with a grade pay of Rs 8,000 instead Rs 7,600 that they receive for 10 years.
