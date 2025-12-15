ETV Bharat / state

Haryana DGP Removed Amid Allegations Linked To IPS Officer Puran Kumar's Death

Chandigarh: In a major administrative step, Haryana government on Sunday relieved IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapoor from the post of Director General of Police (DGP) of the state. He has been replaced by OP Singh, who was serving as the acting DGP of Haryana, and will continue in that role until further orders.

Earlier, Kapoor was embroiled in the controversy since the death of IPS officer, Y. Puran Kumar in Chandigarh on October 7. He will now only discharge the responsibility of chairman of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

Allegations of harassment against Shatrujeet Kapoor surfaced after IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, in his suicide note, had accused him and other officers of harassment. His wife, Amneet Kumar, had also filed an FIR in the matter and demanded the removal of the state's DGP.