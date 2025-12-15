Haryana DGP Removed Amid Allegations Linked To IPS Officer Puran Kumar's Death
Allegations of harassment against Shatrujeet Kapoor surfaced after IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, in his suicide note, had accused him and other officers of harassment.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 1:28 AM IST
Chandigarh: In a major administrative step, Haryana government on Sunday relieved IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapoor from the post of Director General of Police (DGP) of the state. He has been replaced by OP Singh, who was serving as the acting DGP of Haryana, and will continue in that role until further orders.
Earlier, Kapoor was embroiled in the controversy since the death of IPS officer, Y. Puran Kumar in Chandigarh on October 7. He will now only discharge the responsibility of chairman of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation.
Allegations of harassment against Shatrujeet Kapoor surfaced after IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, in his suicide note, had accused him and other officers of harassment. His wife, Amneet Kumar, had also filed an FIR in the matter and demanded the removal of the state's DGP.
Following this, the Haryana government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sent Kapoor on a two-month leave starting October 14. His two-month leave period ended on Saturday, December 13, after which the new order was issued on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Haryana government also needs to appoint a new DGP for Haryana, as the current acting DGP, OP Singh, is retiring on December 31. It is believed that IPS officers Ajay Singhal, Alok Mittal, and AS Chawla are among the contenders for the post of the new DGP of Haryana.
