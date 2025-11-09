ETV Bharat / state

'Thar Not A Car, Its a Reflection Of An Individual's Mindset' , Says Haryana DGP OP Singh

Gurugram: Mahindra Thar owners are 'mentally unstable' and such vehicles must be checked, said Haryana DGP OP Singh.

Explaining the procedure followed by police personnel during vehicle checking, Singh said, "If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle. All rogue elements use the two vehicles. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset. People who drive Thars perform stunts on the road. The son of an assistant commissioner of police ran over someone while driving a Thar. He wants his son freed, and we asked him whose name the car is registered in. It's in his name, so he is the rogue element."

He said, "If we make a list of cops who own a Thar. Whoever has it, he must be crazy. It's a statement. Thar is not a car, it's a statement which says 'this is how I am'. Okay then, suffer. You can't have it both ways. You can't indulge in hooliganism and then expect not to get caught."

Singh said, "The history of Haryana Police is replete with bravery, discipline, and pride. This state has never been easy for criminals." He said all major criminals of the state will be behind bars by November 20."

The DGP further said, "So far, 56 dangerous criminals have been arrested as part of an ongoing operation in the state. "This operation is a decisive step towards strengthening the credibility of the police and bid to win public's trust."