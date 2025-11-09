'Thar Not A Car, Its a Reflection Of An Individual's Mindset' , Says Haryana DGP OP Singh
Singh said all rogue elements either drive Thar or a Royal Enfield Bullet.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST
Gurugram: Mahindra Thar owners are 'mentally unstable' and such vehicles must be checked, said Haryana DGP OP Singh.
Explaining the procedure followed by police personnel during vehicle checking, Singh said, "If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle. All rogue elements use the two vehicles. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset. People who drive Thars perform stunts on the road. The son of an assistant commissioner of police ran over someone while driving a Thar. He wants his son freed, and we asked him whose name the car is registered in. It's in his name, so he is the rogue element."
He said, "If we make a list of cops who own a Thar. Whoever has it, he must be crazy. It's a statement. Thar is not a car, it's a statement which says 'this is how I am'. Okay then, suffer. You can't have it both ways. You can't indulge in hooliganism and then expect not to get caught."
Singh said, "The history of Haryana Police is replete with bravery, discipline, and pride. This state has never been easy for criminals." He said all major criminals of the state will be behind bars by November 20."
The DGP further said, "So far, 56 dangerous criminals have been arrested as part of an ongoing operation in the state. "This operation is a decisive step towards strengthening the credibility of the police and bid to win public's trust."
He said "Haryana Police is fully committed to treating the public well. Haryana Police does not need any training on good behavior. It is part of our work culture." He explained that, "police officers are meant to serve society, so both sensitivity towards the public and strict action against criminals are being implemented simultaneously."
The DGP aunched a scathing attack on gangsters, saying, "These people are cowards and traitors who only work to intimidate ordinary citizens. If they have the courage, they should face the police. Otherwise, they should take care of themselves; the Haryana Police will take care of the rest."
Speaking on cyber crime, Singh stated, "The Haryana Police's cyber network is the strongest in the country. Cyber crime police stations have been established in every district, and experts are constantly monitoring criminals." He added, "People fall prey to cyber fraud due to greed or fear. Be vigilant, don't click on unknown links, and don't share your bank details with anyone." The DGP added that a special awareness campaign against cybercrime is being run across the state.
Regarding traffic rules, the DGP clearly stated, Traffic discipline is essential for road safety, and there will be no compromise on this."
