Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Two Held, Deceased Inspector's Family To Get Rs 1 Crore
One of the accused is proprietor of the company that had installed swings at the fair. The swing section at the fair has been closed.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Faridabad: Haryana Police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with a mishap at Surajkund Fair in Faridabad in which a police inspector was killed and 13 others were injured.
Police said, Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun care and resident of Toka Nangla village, Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh and Nitesh of Meerut Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh were arrested even as investigation into the incident is on. Himachal Fun Care had installed swings at the fair.
Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said, "Given the seriousness of the matter, a special team comprising personnel of Surajkund police station has been formed to investigate the incident".
Following the incident that occurred on Saturday, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha issued orders to close the swing section at the fair till further orders. "The district administration is fully alert following Saturday's tragic incident, and a thorough investigation is underway. All other cultural, craft, food, and entertainment events at the festival complex are completely safe and running smoothly. The safety of tourists and the general public is the administration and the fair authority's top priority," he said.
Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal, who visited the injured at the hospital said "strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for the accident".
He said the family of inspector Jagdish Prasad, who died while rescuing people from a tsunami swing that collapsed at the fair, will be given Rs 1 crore and other benefits by the state government and police. "Haryana Police will provide all possible assistance to the deceased's family," Singhal said.
Tourism Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma visited the Surajkund Fair Ground late on Saturday night and said, "It is a tragic incident. Inspector Jagdish Prasad displayed exemplary courage and sacrificed his own life to save others. Two female constables were also injured in the accident. They are being treated, and we have ordered the administration to ensure that the other injured receive proper medical care. Strict action will be taken against anyone responsible for the accident. No one will be spared."
Prasad was a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. He was born on March 5, 1968 and was posted to the Surajkund Mela on January 31, from the Palwal police line. He was known within the department for his dedication, discipline, and devotion to duty.
Those who were injured in the mishap are Neelay (Assistant Sub-Inspector), wife of Vijaypal, resident of Badshahpur; Sunil, son of Ravindra, resident of Aroha, Mahendragarh district; Harsh Prakash, son of Ramprakash, resident of F-176, Pocket-1, Greater Noida; Prashant, son of Shankar Lal, resident of Dubeypur, Dholpur district in Rajasthan; Anisha, daughter of Jitendra, resident of House No 20, Part-2, Faridabad; Shivani, daughter of Ramesh, resident of Verona Tower, Sector-78, Noida; and Parvinder.
The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals and are undergoing treatment.
