Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Two Held, Deceased Inspector's Family To Get Rs 1 Crore

Faridabad: Haryana Police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with a mishap at Surajkund Fair in Faridabad in which a police inspector was killed and 13 others were injured.

Police said, Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun care and resident of Toka Nangla village, Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh and Nitesh of Meerut Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh were arrested even as investigation into the incident is on. Himachal Fun Care had installed swings at the fair.

Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said, "Given the seriousness of the matter, a special team comprising personnel of Surajkund police station has been formed to investigate the incident".

Following the incident that occurred on Saturday, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha issued orders to close the swing section at the fair till further orders. "The district administration is fully alert following Saturday's tragic incident, and a thorough investigation is underway. All other cultural, craft, food, and entertainment events at the festival complex are completely safe and running smoothly. The safety of tourists and the general public is the administration and the fair authority's top priority," he said.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal, who visited the injured at the hospital said "strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for the accident".