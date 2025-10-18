ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Cops' Suicides: Corruption Root Of All Problems, Some Trying To Give Caste Angle, Says Khattar

Faridabad: Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, speaking on the recent suicide cases of two Haryana policemen, on Friday said corruption was the "root of all problems" even though some people are trying to give them a "political colour or caste angle".

Asked to speak on the suspected suicides of IPS Y Puran Kumar and ASI Sandeep Lathar at an event here, the former Haryana chief minister assured that justice will be ensured in both cases.

"Corruption has been at the centre of many incidents in recent times, but the government is committed to completely eradicate it," said Khattar, the Union minister for power, housing and urban affairs. He made the remarks at a 'Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas' function organised at the HSVP Convention Centre at Sector-12, Faridabad.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly committed suicide at his Sector 11 private residence here on October 7. He left behind a note alleging harassment, which included caste discrimination, by senior police officials of the state.

There was a twist in the IPS officer's suicide case on Tuesday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar shot himself dead in a village in Rohtak and purportedly levelled corruption allegations against Puran Kumar.

Khattar said corruption was a major challenge in the country but the Narendra Modi government has dealt a decisive blow to it. "Some people are trying to give it a political colour or caste angle to recent events, but the truth is that corruption is the root of all problems."