Haryana Cop Claims DSP Threatened To Implicate Him In Drug Case, Probe Ordered
Head Constable Sunil Sandhu said he launched an anti-drug campaign at the administration's behest. Kaithal SP handed over the probe to Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Kaithal: A head constable in Haryana's Kaithal has claimed on a Facebook post that he was threatened by a DSP to implicate him in a drug case. Posted in the anti-narcotics cell, Sunil Sandhu stated that he launched an anti-drug campaign at the administration's behest, for which Kalayat DSP Lalit Yadav is threatening to implicate him in a drug trafficking case.
Following the post, Kaithal SP Upasana Singh has handed over the probe to Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal. "The case of Sunil Sandhu has come to our attention on Tuesday morning. He has mentioned the name of Kalayat DSP in a social media post. It is being investigated by Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal," Singh said.
An attempt was made to contact Sandhu, but he did not answer the call. According to his post, Sandhu launched the campaign against drugs on Monday night, for which he is being harassed and mentally tortured. "Should I support the truth or the lies? I'm receiving threats. Who will support me?" he asked.
Sandhu further wrote that DSP Yadav threatened to implicate him in a false case of selling smack in front of a high-ranking officer. "My family won't allow me to lie. I'm a descendant of Bhagat Singh. My conscience will die. If I lie, have my narco test done," he wrote.
Sandhu said he never accepted a bribe in his life, nor had he ever wished ill upon any person or employee. "If, during my employment or in my public life, I have even had tea with anyone, please come forward and punish me. What should I do? I am at a loss," he wrote.
Sandhu said he hasn't been able to sleep peacefully for a long time and dreams of drug dealers poisoning the veins of the youth. "May they be destroyed. If I have ever hurt anyone in my life, please forgive me," he added.
Sandhu joined the Haryana Police as a constable and was subsequently promoted to head constable. He is also associated with an NGO called Manavta Vishwas, through which he arranges marriages for poor girls and supports the medical expenses of the sick.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema targeted Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over the issue. During a press conference, he said Saini is known for his outspokenness and interference in Punjab's affairs. However, he should clarify to his government in Haryana why honest police officers taking action against drugs are being pressured and why drug smugglers are openly receiving money and support.
ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਾਇਬ ਸੈਣੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਟੰਗ ਫ਼ਸਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਾਂ ਮੂਹਰੇ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਪੁੱਠੀ-ਸਿੱਧੀ ਗੱਲ ਕਰ ਲਈ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਿਆਣੇ ਦੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਬਾਰੇ ਇਹ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ‘ਤੇ ਦਬਾਅ ਕਿਉਂ… pic.twitter.com/xDI8F9fZ4M— Adv Harpal Singh Cheema (@HarpalCheemaMLA) February 24, 2026
"Mr Saini, remember that it is more important for you to answer for the situation in your own state than to play politics in Punjab. Don't harass the people of Haryana by becoming a supporter of drug smugglers," he added.
Aam Aadmi Party national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda questioned on X whether it is the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana or the government of drug smugglers?
हरियाणा में @NayabSainiBJP सरकार है या ड्रग्स तस्करों की सरकार है?— Anurag Dhanda (@anuragdhanda) February 24, 2026
एक पुलिस कर्मी को नशा रोकने पर धमकियाँ मिल रही हैं। पुलिस के सीनियर अधिकारी उसे झूठे केस में फँसाने की धमकी दे रहे हैं।
जब पुलिसकर्मी ही इतना मजबूर है कि सोशल मीडिया पर अपना दर्द बताना पड़ रहा है तो सोचिये… pic.twitter.com/vHAw6k1DEn
"A police officer is being threatened by senior police officers to implicate him in a false case for acting against drug abuse. When a police officer is so helpless that he has to express his pain on social media, then imagine how the drug trade is running openly in Haryana under the patronage of the BJP government," he wrote.
