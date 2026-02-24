ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Cop Claims DSP Threatened To Implicate Him In Drug Case, Probe Ordered

Kaithal: A head constable in Haryana's Kaithal has claimed on a Facebook post that he was threatened by a DSP to implicate him in a drug case. Posted in the anti-narcotics cell, Sunil Sandhu stated that he launched an anti-drug campaign at the administration's behest, for which Kalayat DSP Lalit Yadav is threatening to implicate him in a drug trafficking case.

Following the post, Kaithal SP Upasana Singh has handed over the probe to Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal. "The case of Sunil Sandhu has come to our attention on Tuesday morning. He has mentioned the name of Kalayat DSP in a social media post. It is being investigated by Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal," Singh said.

An attempt was made to contact Sandhu, but he did not answer the call. According to his post, Sandhu launched the campaign against drugs on Monday night, for which he is being harassed and mentally tortured. "Should I support the truth or the lies? I'm receiving threats. Who will support me?" he asked.

Sandhu further wrote that DSP Yadav threatened to implicate him in a false case of selling smack in front of a high-ranking officer. "My family won't allow me to lie. I'm a descendant of Bhagat Singh. My conscience will die. If I lie, have my narco test done," he wrote.

Sandhu said he never accepted a bribe in his life, nor had he ever wished ill upon any person or employee. "If, during my employment or in my public life, I have even had tea with anyone, please come forward and punish me. What should I do? I am at a loss," he wrote.

Sandhu said he hasn't been able to sleep peacefully for a long time and dreams of drug dealers poisoning the veins of the youth. "May they be destroyed. If I have ever hurt anyone in my life, please forgive me," he added.