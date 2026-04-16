Haryana Congress Suspends Its Five MLAs For Cross-Voting In Rajya Sabha Elections
The suspended MLAs are Shalli Chaudhary, Renu Bala, Mohammad Illyas, Mohammad Israil and Jarnail Singh, said state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Opposition Congress in Haryana suspended five of its MLAs from the party's membership for allegedly cross-voting during Rajya Sabha elections last month.
The order for the legislators' suspension was issued by Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh following approval by All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Singh stated Naraingarh MLA Shalli Chaudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Illyas, Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil and Ratia legislator Jarnail Singh have been suspended for 'anti-party activities;. He clarified that this action was taken following the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Committee and Kharge's approval.
Singh said the suspended MLAs demonstrated serious indiscipline by voting against the party's official candidate during the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections, which is contrary to organizational norms. "Discipline is paramount in the party and indiscipline will not be tolerated at any level. The decision sends a clear message to all leaders and workers that any activity contrary to the party's collective decisions and official stance will be met with strict action," he said.
Earlier, the Congress issued a show-cause notice to the five legislators for alleged cross-voting. The showcause was served for 'anti-party activities by deliberately not casting a vote in favour of Congress’s official candidate'. Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana was held on March 16.
BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia won a seat comfortably, while Congress candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh, secured the second seat in a close contest against Nandal. The alleged cross-voting by five Congress MLAs dented the otherwise comfortable position of the party for securing an easy victory. Four of the Congress’ votes were also declared invalid during counting.
Chaudhary, Bala and Jarnail Singh had later denied the allegations, saying their names were being dragged into the controversy unnecessarily and maintained that they had voted for the party candidate. Of the five legislators, Chaudhary, Bala and Jarnail Singh had replied to the show-cause notice.
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