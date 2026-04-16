ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Congress Suspends Its Five MLAs For Cross-Voting In Rajya Sabha Elections

Chandigarh: The Opposition Congress in Haryana suspended five of its MLAs from the party's membership for allegedly cross-voting during Rajya Sabha elections last month.

The order for the legislators' suspension was issued by Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh following approval by All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Singh stated Naraingarh MLA Shalli Chaudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Illyas, Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil and Ratia legislator Jarnail Singh have been suspended for 'anti-party activities;. He clarified that this action was taken following the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Committee and Kharge's approval.

Singh said the suspended MLAs demonstrated serious indiscipline by voting against the party's official candidate during the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections, which is contrary to organizational norms. "Discipline is paramount in the party and indiscipline will not be tolerated at any level. The decision sends a clear message to all leaders and workers that any activity contrary to the party's collective decisions and official stance will be met with strict action," he said.