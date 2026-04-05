ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Congress Recommends Suspension Of Five MLAs For Cross Voting In Rajya Sabha Polls

Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has recommended the suspension of five party MLAs accused of cross-voting during last month's Rajya Sabha elections.

After a meeting on Friday evening, DAC chairman Dharampal Malik told reporters that the committee would prepare a report and convey its decision to the party high command on the issue of alleged cross-voting by five party MLAs in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal.

According to party sources, on Sunday, the committee recommended the MLAs' suspension after examining their responses to the show-cause notices issued to them.

The show-cause notices were issued to the legislators for "initiating anti-party activities by deliberately not voting in favour of the official Congress candidate." Voting for two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana took place on March 16. BJP's Sanjay Bhatia won one seat, while Congress' Karamveer Singh Baudh secured the other in a close contest against Nandal.

The alleged cross-voting by the five Congress MLAs undermined the party's chances of a comfortable victory. Four Congress votes were also declared invalid during the vote count.