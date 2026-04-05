Haryana Congress Recommends Suspension Of Five MLAs For Cross Voting In Rajya Sabha Polls
The party, after a meeting on Sunday, would convey its decision to the party high command, said DAC chairman Dharampal Malik.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has recommended the suspension of five party MLAs accused of cross-voting during last month's Rajya Sabha elections.
After a meeting on Friday evening, DAC chairman Dharampal Malik told reporters that the committee would prepare a report and convey its decision to the party high command on the issue of alleged cross-voting by five party MLAs in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal.
According to party sources, on Sunday, the committee recommended the MLAs' suspension after examining their responses to the show-cause notices issued to them.
The show-cause notices were issued to the legislators for "initiating anti-party activities by deliberately not voting in favour of the official Congress candidate." Voting for two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana took place on March 16. BJP's Sanjay Bhatia won one seat, while Congress' Karamveer Singh Baudh secured the other in a close contest against Nandal.
The alleged cross-voting by the five Congress MLAs undermined the party's chances of a comfortable victory. Four Congress votes were also declared invalid during the vote count.
The party had alleged that Narayangarh MLA Shaili Choudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Ilyas, Hathin MLA Mohammad Israel, and Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh violated official party instructions by cross-voting during the elections.
However, Choudhary, Renu Bala, and Jarnail Singh denied these allegations, saying their names were being unnecessarily dragged into the controversy and insisting that they had voted for the party's candidate.
Malik said the Haryana unit of Congress has sent its report to state president Rao Narendra Singh, party general secretary in-charge BK Hariprasad, and senior party leader KC Venugopal.
"We have explained the situation and provided a complete account of the circumstances from start to finish. We have finalised our report, and the party will decide (on what action to take against the five MLAs)," he said.
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