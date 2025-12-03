Haryana CM Slams Mamata Over 'Women's Safety' In Bengal, Accuses Her of 'Vote Bank Politics'
Nayab Singh Saini also criticised Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to SIR process in West Bengal.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 9:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for the alleged suffering of women in the state.
He said that despite having a woman Chief Minister in West Bengal, women are suffering in West Bengal. "What is the condition of women there? Under the rule of a woman Chief Minister, women are suffering, and daughters cannot go out," he said while releasing the second instalment of the "Din Dayal Lado Laxmi Yojana."
He also alleged that Hindus are being targeted and women are facing severe distress. "Mamata Banerjee is practising discrimination and vote bank politics rather than fulfilling her constitutional responsibilities," he added.
He criticised Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to SIR process in West Bengal. Earlier in July, the Haryana Chief Minister had also targeted the West Bengal government. "There is no place for infiltrators in Haryana," he has said.
He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "sympathising with those who compromise the country's security." Mamata Banerjee alleged that poor Bengali-speaking labourers from her state are being harassed, detained, and even pushed into Bangladesh by officials in some BJP-ruled states. She has accused the BJP-led Centre of unleashing a "linguistic terror."
