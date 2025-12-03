ETV Bharat / state

Haryana CM Slams Mamata Over 'Women's Safety' In Bengal, Accuses Her of 'Vote Bank Politics'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for the alleged suffering of women in the state.

He said that despite having a woman Chief Minister in West Bengal, women are suffering in West Bengal. "What is the condition of women there? Under the rule of a woman Chief Minister, women are suffering, and daughters cannot go out," he said while releasing the second instalment of the "Din Dayal Lado Laxmi Yojana."

He also alleged that Hindus are being targeted and women are facing severe distress. "Mamata Banerjee is practising discrimination and vote bank politics rather than fulfilling her constitutional responsibilities," he added.