ETV Bharat / state

'Capt Amarinder Singh Is Member Of Our Family': Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Ludhiana: Amid speculations of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh leaving the BJP, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who reached Ludhiana on Sunday, said that the senior BJP leader is part of family and will contest 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together.

"Capt Amarinder Singh is a member of our family. We will together contest the elections in Punjab and form the government," Saini said.

The Haryana CM's statement comes following rumours of the senior BJP leader returning to the Congress ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections over his dissatisfaction on the party's decision to appoint Kewal Singh Dhillon as Punjab BJP chief. On Saturday, the 84-year-old leader met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Saini said Congress is looking for seats in almost every state but does not understand from where they will get the seats. "Our government is continuously working in every sector," he said.

Saini was attending the 9th Mahan Kirtan Darbar, which was organised at Amarpura Chowk in memory of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Amardas Ji.