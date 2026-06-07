'Capt Amarinder Singh Is Member Of Our Family': Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
Responding to the rising fuel prices, Nayab Singh Saini said it is a global problem caused due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Ludhiana: Amid speculations of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh leaving the BJP, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who reached Ludhiana on Sunday, said that the senior BJP leader is part of family and will contest 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together.
"Capt Amarinder Singh is a member of our family. We will together contest the elections in Punjab and form the government," Saini said.
The Haryana CM's statement comes following rumours of the senior BJP leader returning to the Congress ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections over his dissatisfaction on the party's decision to appoint Kewal Singh Dhillon as Punjab BJP chief. On Saturday, the 84-year-old leader met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, Saini said Congress is looking for seats in almost every state but does not understand from where they will get the seats. "Our government is continuously working in every sector," he said.
Saini was attending the 9th Mahan Kirtan Darbar, which was organised at Amarpura Chowk in memory of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Amardas Ji.
Defending the BJP government on petrol and diesel price hike, Saini called it a global problem that has been caused due to the ongoing war in the Gulf region. "We are continuously moving towards electric vehicles and launched new electric buses. This apart, a new fleet of 750 electric buses is also being prepared that will ply to different cities," he said.
Saini further said, "There is a need for a double-engine government in Punjab. The promises made to the people by previous governments were not fulfilled but our government will fulfill them. Our government does what it says," Saini
The Haryana CM alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress governments have exploited the people in Punjab. "No work has been done for years and that is the reason why today, Punjab is lagging behind."
According to Saini, Haryana is ahead of Punjab in terms of development. He said that the Haryana government is providing Maximum Support Price (MSP) for more than a dozen crops but the Punjab government is not giving any such relief to its farmers. This apart, 27 lakh people are being given free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Haryana, he said adding, the BJP government has fulfilled the promises it made after coming to power in his state.
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