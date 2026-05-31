ETV Bharat / state

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Meets Radha Soami Satsang Beas Chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Widely known as Baba Ji by his followers, Dhillon and RSSB hold highly strategic influence over the electoral and social fabric of Punjab and Haryana, explaining the BJP's recent affinity to him.

"I received the blessings of Sant Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the Head of the 'Radha Soami Satsang, Beas' Dera, who is continuously working towards the cause of service and social harmony. Through spiritual guidance, humanitarian service, education, and social welfare initiatives, Baba Ji is inspiring millions of people to lead a positive life,” the CM's post on X in Punjabi read.

The meeting came a day after the interaction of newly appointed Punjab BJP president, Kewal Singh Dhillon, with the Dera Beas chief. Haryana CM Saini posted about the meeting on social media.

Earlier, BJP chief Dhillon said that he met the Dera Beas chief and prayed for the progress of Punjab, "peace and prosperity, and sought guidance and blessings from Baba Ji."

The meetings assume significance as the BJP, which has long been known as a party with an urban Hindu base, is now trying to make inroads in rural Punjab and Jat Sikh politics.

Before the 2027 elections, the BJP is looking to bet big on Sikh faces in Punjab and is working to strengthen its position in Haryana as well.

In Dhillon, the Punjab BJP has appointed a Jat Sikh as its president who had switched from Congress to join the party. The meetings also came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won over 48 per cent of the municipal wards in the Punjab civic body elections on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the victory as people's stamp of approval on the ruling party's development work and rejection of the opposition's "politics of hatred".

According to the Punjab State Election Commission data, AAP won 958 of the total 1,977 wards while Congress came second by winning 397 wards. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged victory on 191 wards and the BJP on 172 wards.