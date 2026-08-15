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Haryana: Clash Between Farmers, Police In Hansi Over Protest Against CM Saini's Independence Day Programme

Police resorted to a lathi-charge as protesters demanding the arrest of a murder accused allegedly pelted stones during the Hansi protest.

Police personnel clash with protesters during a demonstration against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day programme in Hansi.
Police personnel clash with protesters during a demonstration against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day programme in Hansi. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hansi: A clash broke out between protesters and police as the demonstrators were heading to oppose Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day programme.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge as the crowd became unruly, following which protesters pelted stones at the police.

Several farmers suffered head injuries in the incident, while women hid in nearby shops to escape the lathi-charge.

The Hansi SP and DSP were also injured in the incident. All those injured were admitted to the General Hospital for treatment.

The main accused in the murder of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu in Hisar has not yet been arrested. Angered by this, farmer organisations and the protest committee opposed the Chief Minister's programme in Hansi.

Police have arrested nine accused so far in connection with the murder, which took place on August 4, but the main accused is still absconding.

Ten Teams Formed To Arrest Accused

On August 8, around 10 to 15 people allegedly attacked dairy operator Jeevan with sticks in Surya Nagar. Jeevan, who sustained serious injuries, later died. Police registered a case against 15 people in connection with the incident.

Police issued a lookout notice for the main accused, Ramesh, and announced a Rs 50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Police have formed ten teams to trace him.

Also Read:

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  3. Ambala NH-44 Blockade: DSP's Thumb Severed, Several Cops Injured During Clash With Protestors

TAGGED:

FARMERS POLICE CLASH IN HARYANA
INDEPENDENCE DAY PROGRAMME
HARYANA CM NAYAB SINGH SAINI
FARMERS POLICE IN HARYANA

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