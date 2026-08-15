ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Clash Between Farmers, Police In Hansi Over Protest Against CM Saini's Independence Day Programme

Police personnel clash with protesters during a demonstration against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day programme in Hansi. ( ETV Bharat )

Hansi: A clash broke out between protesters and police as the demonstrators were heading to oppose Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day programme.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge as the crowd became unruly, following which protesters pelted stones at the police.

Several farmers suffered head injuries in the incident, while women hid in nearby shops to escape the lathi-charge.

The Hansi SP and DSP were also injured in the incident. All those injured were admitted to the General Hospital for treatment.

The main accused in the murder of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu in Hisar has not yet been arrested. Angered by this, farmer organisations and the protest committee opposed the Chief Minister's programme in Hansi.