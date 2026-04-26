ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Civic Body Elections: Congress Promises Clean And Green Cities

Chandigarh: Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for municipal corporation elections in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat. The party promised to create corruption-free cities that are clean, green and well-equipped with modern amenities.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and state Congress president Rao Narender Singh released the party's manifesto here for the local body elections slated on May 10. The chairperson of the manifesto committee, Geeta Bhukkal, said the manifesto for the urban local body elections was drafted after gathering input and opinions from the public.

She emphasised that Congress's primary and most crucial promise is to completely eradicate the corruption rampant within the urban local bodies.

The party's key promises include that cities will be transformed into "green cities" featuring extensive green belt, parks and public squares will be beautified, roads will be made pothole-free, CCTV cameras will be installed throughout the city, and existing security infrastructure will be strengthened.

Cities will be made free of garbage and filth and modern waste disposal units will be established, it said. The Congress promised to fill vacant positions for sanitation workers immediately. Permanent solutions will be implemented for solid waste management and the problem of waterlogging, it said.

Drinking water supply system will be strengthened by replacing old pipelines. Public toilets will be upgraded, and the number of toilets specifically for women will be increased.