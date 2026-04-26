Haryana Civic Body Elections: Congress Promises Clean And Green Cities
The party said its primary and most crucial promise is to completely eradicate the corruption rampant within the urban local bodies.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
Chandigarh: Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for municipal corporation elections in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat. The party promised to create corruption-free cities that are clean, green and well-equipped with modern amenities.
Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and state Congress president Rao Narender Singh released the party's manifesto here for the local body elections slated on May 10. The chairperson of the manifesto committee, Geeta Bhukkal, said the manifesto for the urban local body elections was drafted after gathering input and opinions from the public.
She emphasised that Congress's primary and most crucial promise is to completely eradicate the corruption rampant within the urban local bodies.
The party's key promises include that cities will be transformed into "green cities" featuring extensive green belt, parks and public squares will be beautified, roads will be made pothole-free, CCTV cameras will be installed throughout the city, and existing security infrastructure will be strengthened.
Cities will be made free of garbage and filth and modern waste disposal units will be established, it said. The Congress promised to fill vacant positions for sanitation workers immediately. Permanent solutions will be implemented for solid waste management and the problem of waterlogging, it said.
Drinking water supply system will be strengthened by replacing old pipelines. Public toilets will be upgraded, and the number of toilets specifically for women will be increased.
Among other promises, regular health camps will be organised for the elderly, multi-level parking facilities will be constructed within the cities, shelters will be built for stray animals, and dairies will be relocated outside the city limits.
Public grievances will be resolved by councilors through the "Aapke Dwar" (At Your Doorstep) initiative, an integrated platform will be created for addressing all complaints and designated zones will be established for street vendors, the party said.
Congress MLAs B B Batra and Aftab Ahmed, Panchkula mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj, and Ambala mayoral candidate Kulwinder were also present at the manifesto launch.
Speaking on the occasion, Hooda stated that the manifesto has been prepared with immense hard work. "It is an excellent and pragmatic document that takes into full consideration the interests of all sections of society," he said.
"Under the BJP government's 11-year tenure, the condition of the cities has deteriorated severely. For instance, roads are in disrepair, sewage systems are clogged, and sanitation infrastructure is in a dilapidated state. However, Congress is poised to win these elections, and this manifesto will be implemented with complete honesty and integrity," he promised.
At present, the mayor's post to all the three municipal corporations, which are going to polls, are held by the BJP. Votes will be counted on May 13 for the civic polls.
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