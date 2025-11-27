ETV Bharat / state

Haryana CM Orders Thorough Inspection Of Sports Complexes After Death Of Young Athletes

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday ordered a thorough inspection of infrastructure in all sports complexes, following the deaths of a junior national-level player and another teenager in collapse of rusted iron poles in basketball courts. Saini expressed deep condolences over the deaths and announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of each of the young athletes, according to an official statement.

Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam has also directed officers to ensure halt in use of unsafe sports infrastructure with immediate effect. Two basketball players in their teens died in Haryana in similar accidents, when iron poles holding hoops in basketball courts collapsed on them.

While 16-year-old Hardik Rathi -- who had taken part in the national sub-junior basketball championship -- died in Rohtak on Tuesday, 15-year-old Aman, who was injured in Bahadurgarh, breathed his last during treatment at PGIMS Rohtak on Monday night.

The twin tragedies have put a spotlight on the crumbling sports infrastructure in the state. The incidents also led to outrage, with opposition parties slamming the BJP-led state government and anguished family members joining them in blaming the establishment for dilapidated sports infrastructure.

According to the statement issued on Thursday, the chief minister has ordered a thorough inspection of all sports complexes. The safety of athletes is a top priority, and the Sports Department has been directed to strengthen repair and maintenance, it said. The chief minister issued strict and clear instructions to officials, asserting that recurrence of such accidents is unacceptable, it added.

On Wednesday, when asked to comment on the Rohtak incident, Saini had told reporters that he will gather all details before commenting on the matter. Minister Gaurav Gautam also told reporters on Wednesday that a high-level probe will be conducted and anyone found responsible for the incident will face action.