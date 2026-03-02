ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Budget Proposes 'Agri Discom', 'Green Climate Fund', 20 Pc Reservation For Agniveers

In this image posted on March 2, 2026, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini presents the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly. ( PTI )

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presented the budget for 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, with several initiatives including a new electricity distribution company for the agriculture sector, a Rs 100 crore green climate resilience fund and 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the state police force.

Saini also announced setting up of 'Adarsh Pariksha Kendra' on a public-private partnership model, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) under IG rank police officer, 'Wedding City' each in Gurugram, Kharkhoda and Pinjore on the concept of 'Wed in India', a modern film city at Pinjore, besides stating that Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Daulatabad, will be upgraded to the state's first 'Para Sports Stadium'.

Sporting a saffron turban, Saini said 5,000 suggestions were received from various quarters, and these have been incorporated in the budget. Describing the state budget as the "non-stop government's" 12th budget, Saini said his government has fulfilled 60 out of 217 promises made in his party's poll manifesto.

Sharing details of the budget proposals, the chief minister announced a capital expenditure of Rs 28,205 crore for 2026-27, which is 12.6 per cent of the total allocation. In his over three-hour-long budget address, Saini said the World Bank has approved Rs 2,716 crore of financial assistance for the 'Haryana Clean Air Project'.

The chief minister announced a 20 per cent reservation in recruitment to various posts in Haryana Police for 'Agniveers' returning after service in the Indian Army. In addition, special recruitment of 1,300 Agniveers in Haryana Police will also be undertaken next year, said Saini.

"To strengthen the state's disaster preparedness, I propose the formation of the Haryana State Disaster Response Force comprising 1,149 personnel. Maximum participation of Agniveers will be ensured in it," he said.

Saini also informed the House that the government of India has recently strengthened MGNREGA by launching it as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VBG RAM G).

“I have made a provision of Rs 610 crore for 125 days of wage-based employment guarantee annually to every rural family in Haryana,” he said.

Among new proposals, the budget proposed setting up a 'Haryana Agri Discom' - a third power distribution company aimed to ensure faster release of connections and reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply for farmers.

"This will serve all 5,084 agricultural feeders and 7.12 lakh agricultural consumers across Haryana. This initiative will ensure uninterrupted power supply to every farm and significantly accelerate services, from providing new tubewell connections to replacement of faulty transformers," he said. This initiative will prove to be a milestone in enhancing farmers' income, he noted.