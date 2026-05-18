ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Cabinet Approves New Rules: No Petrol, Diesel Vehicles For Cab Aggregators In NCR

Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the rules for grant of aggregator licences, under which all vehicles inducted in the fleet of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in NCR areas will mandatorily be CNG, electric vehicles (EVs), battery-operated vehicles (BOV) or based on any other cleaner fuel.

Further, only CNG or Electric 3-wheeler auto-rickshaws will be allowed to be additionally inducted into existing fleets in the National Capital Region.

The Haryana Cabinet, which met here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the rules for grant of aggregator licences under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The CAQM had in June last year directed that no new petrol or diesel-powered vehicles will be allowed to be added to the fleets of cab aggregators, delivery companies and e-commerce firms operating in Delhi-NCR from January 1, 2026.

The decision has been taken to promote clean mobility, curb vehicular pollution and improve air quality in NCR districts of the state, as per an official statement.

"Under the amended rules, all vehicles inducted in the fleet of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in NCR areas from January 1, 2026 onwards will mandatorily be CNG, Electric Vehicles (EV), Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) or based on any other cleaner fuel...," it said.

The Cabinet also approved substitution of Rule 86A of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for app-based passenger aggregators and delivery service providers operating in the state.

The new provisions include mandatory licensing for aggregators and delivery service providers, onboarding norms for drivers and vehicles, passenger safety measures, grievance redressal mechanisms, induction and refresher training programmes, insurance coverage for drivers and passengers, cyber security compliance for apps and regulation of fares.