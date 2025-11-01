ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Boy Killed After Being Held Captive In Guatemala While Heading To US Via 'Dunki' Route

Kaithal: A Haryana teenager who set out for the United States last October through the treacherous 'dunki' route in search of a job has been killed after allegedly being held captive by human traffickers in Guatemala, the deceased’s family members claimed on Saturday.

The family of Yuvraj (18), son of an agriculturist from Mohna village in Kaithal, learned of his death a few days ago when one of the "donkers" sent them a death certificate and photos of him and another youth from Punjab, claiming both had been killed, his maternal uncle Gurpej Singh told PTI over the phone.

He explained that 'donkers' is a term used for human traffickers who operate illegal migration routes, during which some travellers are often assaulted and mistreated.

Gurpej said that Yuvraj, who had passed his Class 12 exam, was eager to support his family and hoped to find a job once he reached the US. Three Haryana-based travel agents had taken large sums of money from the family, promising a safe journey through other contacts in their network.

However, after the initial payment was made, the family lost contact with Yuvraj. A few months later, they received videos showing him and another youth from Punjab being held hostage in Guatemala, Gurpej said. Following this, the "donkers" raised ransom demands.