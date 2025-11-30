ETV Bharat / state

Haryana BJP Leader's Son Murdered In UK, Kin Seek Help From PM Modi To Bring Back Body

Charkhi Dadri: The family of a 27-year-old man from Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, who was murdered on November 25 in the UK, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the body.

Vijay Kumar (27), son of BJP leader Surendra Singh, had quit his job in the Central Board of Excise and Customs in January 2025 to pursue an MBA in UK. He was stabbed to death while returning from his university in Birmingham.

Surendra Singh, a retired Army man, said, "I have been associated with the BJP for a long time but no one is helping us in this time of grief. I appeal to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Ministry of External Affairs to help us. Please bring my son's body back so that we can perform his last rites." Vijay's mother, Saroj Bala, is also waiting with her son's photograph.

Vijay' brother Ravi Kumar, an army officer, said, "We spoke on a video call just 10 days ago and he told us about returning home. Vijay was supposed to return home after completing his studies in March 2026 but he had received a job offer there and so wanted to work there for a few days. My brother-in-law and sister are also settled there. We received a call from a police officer in Boston, informing us that Vijay had been attacked and his condition was critical. Five persons have been arrested for the murder. A call to the same number in the evening revealed that my brother had passed away. The people arrested for his murder are residents of Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana and the reason for the murder is not yet known."