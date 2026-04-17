ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Bihar Student Found Dead At NIT Kurukshetra; Fourth Death In Two Months, Students Demand CBI Probe

Kurukshetra: The campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, turned tense after the suspicious death of a Bihar student, triggering widespread protests among students. The latest incident is being seen as the fourth suicide case in the past two months, intensifying anger on campus.

The deceased has been identified as Diksha Dubey, a second-year student of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and a resident of Bihar. On Thursday, she was allegedly found hanging in her room at the girls’ hostel. The exact reason behind her death is yet to be determined.

Following the incident, police officials and a forensic team reached the hostel, and her body was shifted to LNJP Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Series Of Deaths Raises Alarm

With Diksha’s death, four alleged suicide cases have now been reported at NIT Kurukshetra within two months. Earlier:

Angoth Shiva (19) from Telangana died by suicide on February 16

Pawan from Nuh died on March 31

Priyanshu Verma (22) from Sirsa died by hanging on April 8

Despite earlier assurances and the institute's measures to improve student support and faculty interaction, students claim the situation has not improved.

Protests At Main Gate