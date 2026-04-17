Haryana: Bihar Student Found Dead At NIT Kurukshetra; Fourth Death In Two Months, Students Demand CBI Probe
Campus tension rises at NIT Kurukshetra after Diksha Dubey's death, prompting protests, allegations against faculty, and a demand for an investigation.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Kurukshetra: The campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, turned tense after the suspicious death of a Bihar student, triggering widespread protests among students. The latest incident is being seen as the fourth suicide case in the past two months, intensifying anger on campus.
The deceased has been identified as Diksha Dubey, a second-year student of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and a resident of Bihar. On Thursday, she was allegedly found hanging in her room at the girls’ hostel. The exact reason behind her death is yet to be determined.
Following the incident, police officials and a forensic team reached the hostel, and her body was shifted to LNJP Civil Hospital for postmortem.
Series Of Deaths Raises Alarm
With Diksha’s death, four alleged suicide cases have now been reported at NIT Kurukshetra within two months. Earlier:
- Angoth Shiva (19) from Telangana died by suicide on February 16
- Pawan from Nuh died on March 31
- Priyanshu Verma (22) from Sirsa died by hanging on April 8
Despite earlier assurances and the institute's measures to improve student support and faculty interaction, students claim the situation has not improved.
Protests At Main Gate
Soon after the incident, angry students gathered at the institute’s main gate and staged a protest. Raising slogans against the administration, they demanded strict action and accountability. Due to the protest, the main gate was shut, disrupting movement in and out of the campus. Students made it clear that the protest would continue until their demands are met, including a CBI inquiry into the case.
Serious Allegations Against Faculty
Protesting students alleged that some professors and lecturers put unnecessary academic pressure on students and mentally harassed them. They claimed that excessive assignments, strict behaviour, and alleged harassment are pushing many students into severe stress. According to students, these circumstances may have contributed to the recent increase in reported suicide cases on campus.
Demand for Accountability and Support System
Students have demanded a fair and transparent investigation into all recent cases. They have also called for strict action against any faculty or staff found guilty.
In addition, they are seeking:
- A stronger student counselling system
- A proper mental health support mechanism
- Regular monitoring of student well-being
The administration and police are currently monitoring the situation, while tension continues on campus.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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