Haryana Beauty Parlour Owner Killed By Her Brother, Motive Unknown
On Thursday morning, Lala, arrived at the parlour and started arguing with his sister Maya, who was attacked her with a sharp weapon.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST
Rohtak: A 30-year-old woman, who used to run a beauty parlour in Haryana’s Rohtak, was killed by her brother on Thursday.
The incident happened near Mata Darwaza Chowk, when the woman was inside the parlour she ran. Another woman working at the parlor was also attacked while trying to intervene and sustained injuries. Police arrived at the scene after being informed and arrested the accused brother. The body has been sent to PGIMS for post-mortem examination, and the injured woman has been admitted to the hospital.
According to locals, Maya, a resident of Kabir Colony, owned a beauty parlour near Mata Darwaza Chowk. She was married but had later divorced her husband and was supporting herself from the money earned from her beauty parlour.
On Thursday morning, her brother, Lala, arrived at the parlour and started arguing with Maya. Before she could understand anything, her brother attacked her with a sharp weapon. Maya fell to the ground. When the other woman at the parlour tried to intervene, the accused also attacked her.
After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. A relative of Maya arrived at the parlour some time later and was horrified to find her dead. Police arrived at the scene after being informed and a forensic team was also called in for investigation.
The police sent Maya's body for post-mortem. The other injured woman was admitted for treatment. DSP Ravi Khundia said, "The accused, Lala, has been arrested. He will be interrogated on remand. The reason for the murder is not yet known. The police are investigating the matter."