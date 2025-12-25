ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Beauty Parlour Owner Killed By Her Brother, Motive Unknown

Rohtak: A 30-year-old woman, who used to run a beauty parlour in Haryana’s Rohtak, was killed by her brother on Thursday.

The incident happened near Mata Darwaza Chowk, when the woman was inside the parlour she ran. Another woman working at the parlor was also attacked while trying to intervene and sustained injuries. Police arrived at the scene after being informed and arrested the accused brother. The body has been sent to PGIMS for post-mortem examination, and the injured woman has been admitted to the hospital.

According to locals, Maya, a resident of Kabir Colony, owned a beauty parlour near Mata Darwaza Chowk. She was married but had later divorced her husband and was supporting herself from the money earned from her beauty parlour.