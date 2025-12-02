ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Basketball Players’ Deaths: Sports Department Gives Itself Clean Chit In Rohtak And Jhajjar Pole Collapse Cases

Chandigarh: District sports officers from Haryana’s Rohtak and Jhajjar have submitted reports on the deaths of two basketball players in two separate cases of pole collapses, stating that the Sports Department has no connection to either incident.

The Deputy Director approved these reports and forwarded them to the headquarters, effectively giving the Sports Department a clean chit.

According to Rohtak District Sports Officer Anoop Singh, Hardik Rathi died when a basketball pole collapsed at a court managed by the Lakhan Majra Panchayat Samiti. While the adjacent Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex falls under the Sports Department, basketball training on the court where the incident happened is overseen by Mohit from the Yuva Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Jhajjar District Sports Officer Satyendra Kumar stated that Aman Kumar sustained fatal injuries at Shaheed Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Stadium in Bahadurgarh. He clarified that the stadium is not under the Sports Department's management; it was only responsible for constructing a wrestling hall there.

A sports nursery also operates there, but the Sports Department does not run the basketball training centre. Therefore, the department maintained it has no link to the accident.