Haryana Basketball Players’ Deaths: Sports Department Gives Itself Clean Chit In Rohtak And Jhajjar Pole Collapse Cases
Probes into the deaths from basketball pole collapses have cleared the Haryana Sports Department, stating that neither accident site was under its jurisdiction.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
Chandigarh: District sports officers from Haryana’s Rohtak and Jhajjar have submitted reports on the deaths of two basketball players in two separate cases of pole collapses, stating that the Sports Department has no connection to either incident.
The Deputy Director approved these reports and forwarded them to the headquarters, effectively giving the Sports Department a clean chit.
According to Rohtak District Sports Officer Anoop Singh, Hardik Rathi died when a basketball pole collapsed at a court managed by the Lakhan Majra Panchayat Samiti. While the adjacent Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex falls under the Sports Department, basketball training on the court where the incident happened is overseen by Mohit from the Yuva Sports Club.
Meanwhile, Jhajjar District Sports Officer Satyendra Kumar stated that Aman Kumar sustained fatal injuries at Shaheed Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Stadium in Bahadurgarh. He clarified that the stadium is not under the Sports Department's management; it was only responsible for constructing a wrestling hall there.
A sports nursery also operates there, but the Sports Department does not run the basketball training centre. Therefore, the department maintained it has no link to the accident.
What Exactly Happened?
In Rohtak’s Lakhan Majra village, 16-year-old Hardik Rathi died on November 25, after a basketball pole fell on him during practice. He was hanging from the pole when it suddenly broke, causing fatal injuries. Other players rushed to help, but due to the pole's weight, he died on the spot.
A similar tragedy had earlier occurred in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. In Bahadurgarh’s Shaheed Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Stadium, Aman Kumar (15) was critically injured by a falling basketball pole on November 24, and died during treatment.
The back-to-back incidents raised serious questions for the state's sports administration, about why the stadiums are not properly maintained and why safety checks are not carried out in a timely manner.
Also Read: