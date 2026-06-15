Haryana ASI Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Opium From Police Seizure, Dismissed From Service
According to police, a few days ago, Sirsa Police had seized nearly 90 kilograms of opium during an anti-drug operation.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Sirsa: A Haryana Police officer has been arrested for reportedly siphoning off opium from a large narcotics haul seized by law enforcement authorities. The accused officer, who was entrusted with monitoring confiscated materials, has also been dismissed from service.
The arrested officer has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ranbir Singh. According to police, a few days ago, Sirsa Police had seized nearly 90 kilograms of opium during an anti-drug operation.
The case came to light after Fatehabad Police arrested a man identified as Shamsher Singh, who was allegedly found in possession of opium. During questioning, he reportedly revealed that he had received the contraband from ASI Ranbir Singh. Following that Fatehabad Police informed their counterparts in Sirsa to launch an investigation against the officer.
Speaking to the media, Sirsa ASP Adarsh Deep Singh said police became suspicious when they found indications that a portion of the seized opium was missing. A detailed inquiry allegedly pointed towards ASI Ranbir Singh, who was responsible for overseeing the confiscated material.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the officer illegally removed a portion of the seized opium and passed it on to another individual. Sirsa Police arrested the ASI and initiated departmental proceedings.
Haryana Police has dismissed Ranbir Singh from service with immediate effect. Authorities are now preparing to produce him before a court and seek his custodial remand for further interrogation.
Police said the individual who allegedly received the opium from the ASI has already been arrested by Fatehabad Police. Investigators are now linking both cases to determine whether the narcotics were intended for a larger trafficking network and to identify any other individuals involved in the operation.
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