ETV Bharat / state

Haryana ASI Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Opium From Police Seizure, Dismissed From Service

Sirsa: A Haryana Police officer has been arrested for reportedly siphoning off opium from a large narcotics haul seized by law enforcement authorities. The accused officer, who was entrusted with monitoring confiscated materials, has also been dismissed from service.

The arrested officer has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ranbir Singh. According to police, a few days ago, Sirsa Police had seized nearly 90 kilograms of opium during an anti-drug operation.

The case came to light after Fatehabad Police arrested a man identified as Shamsher Singh, who was allegedly found in possession of opium. During questioning, he reportedly revealed that he had received the contraband from ASI Ranbir Singh. Following that Fatehabad Police informed their counterparts in Sirsa to launch an investigation against the officer.

Speaking to the media, Sirsa ASP Adarsh Deep Singh said police became suspicious when they found indications that a portion of the seized opium was missing. A detailed inquiry allegedly pointed towards ASI Ranbir Singh, who was responsible for overseeing the confiscated material.