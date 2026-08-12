ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: 7 Members Of Gang Linked To Deepak Nandal, Himansh Bhau Arrested

Gurugram: In a major crackdown on organised crime, the police have arrested seven members of a gang linked to gangsters Deepak Nandal and Himanshu Bhau, who are currently operating from abroad. The arrested individuals include a hawala operator.

The police recovered four pistols, 18 live cartridges, six cell phones, and a torn currency note (used as a token in hawala transactions) from their possession.

The gangsters' henchmen used to call and threaten builders, businessmen, and individuals associated with the Bollywood, Haryanvi, and music industries, demanding extortion money. If their demands were not met, they would carry out acts of violence, such as opening fire. Subsequently, the gang would claim responsibility for these incidents via social media posts.