Haryana: 7 Members Of Gang Linked To Deepak Nandal, Himansh Bhau Arrested
Police recovered four pistols, 18 live cartridges, six mobile phones, and a torn currency note (used as a token in hawala transactions) from their possession.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Gurugram: In a major crackdown on organised crime, the police have arrested seven members of a gang linked to gangsters Deepak Nandal and Himanshu Bhau, who are currently operating from abroad. The arrested individuals include a hawala operator.
The police recovered four pistols, 18 live cartridges, six cell phones, and a torn currency note (used as a token in hawala transactions) from their possession.
The gangsters' henchmen used to call and threaten builders, businessmen, and individuals associated with the Bollywood, Haryanvi, and music industries, demanding extortion money. If their demands were not met, they would carry out acts of violence, such as opening fire. Subsequently, the gang would claim responsibility for these incidents via social media posts.
The arrested individuals were identified as Yogesh (alias Kachhua), Shubham Sikka, Sandeep Hooda, Rohit (alias Shakti), Balvinder (alias Sonu Nandal), Surjit, and Gaurav Arora. Police investigations revealed that the accused were responsible for gathering businessmen's mobile numbers, conducting reconnaissance of their homes and offices, delivering extorted funds to the gang's shooters, and procuring weapons.
Accused Gaurav Arora was involved in the hawala business in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area. According to the police, around two dozen criminal cases are already registered against the arrested individuals. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are searching for other members of the gang.
Gangsters Deepak Nandal and Himanshu Bhau remain in hiding abroad, operating their network via social media.
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