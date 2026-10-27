Haryana: 673 Kg Cannabis Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Seized In Gurugram, Two Arrested
The accused, both residents of Rajasthan, were transporting this consignment of narcotic from Odisha to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Gurugram: The Gurugram police have seized 673 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) valued at approximately Rs 1.25 crore. They have impounded the truck used for the smuggling and arrested its driver and cleaner.
The accused were transporting this consignment of cannabis from Odisha to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. However, their plan was thwarted due to the vigilance of the police near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram. A case has been registered against both individuals under the NDPS Act.
"This operation was carried out by the Crime Branch Sector 65 team on the intervening night of October 25 and 26. A police team, led by Sub-Inspector Arun, was patrolling near Rajiv Chowk when they received information from reliable sources that cannabis was being smuggled in a truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number," said ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma.
"Acting on this information, the police team intercepted the suspicious truck and conducted a search. Upon inspecting the cargo, it was discovered that the cannabis had been concealed beneath sacks filled with plastic granules. The police subsequently seized the consignment and arrested both individuals."
A total of 23 sacks of cannabis were recovered from the truck, weighing 673 kilograms. The estimated value of the seized cannabis is approximately Rs 1.25 crore. To evade detection by the police, the smugglers had hidden the sacks of cannabis amidst 767 bags filled with plastic granules.
In addition to the cannabis (ganja), the police have seized 767 bags filled with plastic granules, 15 containers, and the truck used for the smuggling operation. The police are now investigating the source of the contraband and the network involved in its supply.
The Gurugram police have identified the arrested individuals as Sabir and Sanawar. Sabir, 34, is a resident of Udaipur village, within the jurisdiction of the Phoolbagh police station in the Khairthal district of Rajasthan. Nineteen-year-old Sanawar is a resident of Mirzapur village, within the jurisdiction of the Kishangarh police station, also in Rajasthan’s Khairthal district. According to the police, Sabir was the owner of the truck and was driving it himself while Sanawar worked as a cleaner in the vehicle. During questioning, it was revealed that Sabir had hired Sanawar at a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.
Initial police questioning revealed that the two accused were to receive Rs 2 lakh from their associates. According to the police, the accused had previously smuggled cannabis on two occasions by concealing it amidst plastic granules and other goods. This was their third attempt to deliver a consignment.
On October 26, the police registered a case against both accused at the Sadar police station in Gurugram under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act. Following their arrest, the two were produced before a court, which remanded them in 10 days of police custody.
According to the Gurugram police, the investigation is not limited to the seizure of the cannabis alone; efforts are underway to expose the entire smuggling network. The police are also investigating who else is involved in the supply and transportation of the cannabis, and what roles were played by individuals connected to the accused’s past smuggling activities.
The police have made it clear that their campaign against the illegal drug trade will continue. They have also appealed to the public to report any information regarding drug trafficking or suspicious activities to the police, enabling effective action against such illicit operations.
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