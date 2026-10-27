ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: 673 Kg Cannabis Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Seized In Gurugram, Two Arrested

The accused in police custody. ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have seized 673 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) valued at approximately Rs 1.25 crore. They have impounded the truck used for the smuggling and arrested its driver and cleaner.

The accused were transporting this consignment of cannabis from Odisha to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. However, their plan was thwarted due to the vigilance of the police near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram. A case has been registered against both individuals under the NDPS Act.

"This operation was carried out by the Crime Branch Sector 65 team on the intervening night of October 25 and 26. A police team, led by Sub-Inspector Arun, was patrolling near Rajiv Chowk when they received information from reliable sources that cannabis was being smuggled in a truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number," said ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma. "Acting on this information, the police team intercepted the suspicious truck and conducted a search. Upon inspecting the cargo, it was discovered that the cannabis had been concealed beneath sacks filled with plastic granules. The police subsequently seized the consignment and arrested both individuals." A total of 23 sacks of cannabis were recovered from the truck, weighing 673 kilograms. The estimated value of the seized cannabis is approximately Rs 1.25 crore. To evade detection by the police, the smugglers had hidden the sacks of cannabis amidst 767 bags filled with plastic granules. In addition to the cannabis (ganja), the police have seized 767 bags filled with plastic granules, 15 containers, and the truck used for the smuggling operation. The police are now investigating the source of the contraband and the network involved in its supply.