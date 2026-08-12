Haryana: 3 Of Family Killed As Tractor-trolley Overturns In Karnal, One Critical
The accident was so severe that the three family members died on the spot after being crushed under the trolley while two were injured.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Karnal: Three members of a family, including two brothers, died after a tractor-trolley, en route to collect wheat straw, overturned due to a large pothole on the damaged road and fell into the fields near Bahlolpur village in Haryana’s Karnal district between 6 AM and 7 AM on Wednesday.
The accident was so severe that the three family members died on the spot after being crushed under the trolley, while two were injured. One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition. All the victims hailed from the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.
According to eyewitnesses, four people were trapped beneath the trolley after it overturned. Labourers working in nearby fields heard the commotion and alerted the villagers. A large number of villagers rushed to the site and, using two other tractors, lifted the overturned trolley to extricate those trapped underneath.
The villagers tried to revive the injured by splashing water on them and administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which is an emergency life-saving procedure performed when someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped. But three individuals had already succumbed to their injuries. The critically injured person was rushed to hospital.
Realising the tractor was going out of control, the driver jumped off in time, thereby saving his life. Police Investigating Officer Karmbir Singh said that five members of the same family were on the tractor-trolley, travelling from Shamli district to Bahlolpur village to collect wheat straw. Due to a large pothole on the road and the tractor's high speed, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into the fields, Singh added.
Following the accident, villagers vented their anger at the administration. They alleged that the road near Bahlolpur had been in a deplorable condition for nearly two years. Large, dangerous potholes dot the road, having caused numerous accidents in the past. The villagers said that a large pit was dug on the road about two years ago — ostensibly for a project — but it was never properly filled; this very pit was now causing accidents.
The villagers accused the administration of gross negligence. "The road's dilapidated condition was highlighted repeatedly, yet no repairs were made. Had the administration repaired the road in time, three lives would not have been lost today," said Nadhan Singh, a villager, demanding immediate road repairs and an investigation into the negligence responsible for the accident.
Upon receiving news of the accident, a 'Dial 112' team and police personnel arrived at the scene. The police took possession of the bodies and initiated further proceedings.
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