ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: 3 Of Family Killed As Tractor-trolley Overturns In Karnal, One Critical

Karnal: Three members of a family, including two brothers, died after a tractor-trolley, en route to collect wheat straw, overturned due to a large pothole on the damaged road and fell into the fields near Bahlolpur village in Haryana’s Karnal district between 6 AM and 7 AM on Wednesday.

The accident was so severe that the three family members died on the spot after being crushed under the trolley, while two were injured. One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition. All the victims hailed from the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, four people were trapped beneath the trolley after it overturned. Labourers working in nearby fields heard the commotion and alerted the villagers. A large number of villagers rushed to the site and, using two other tractors, lifted the overturned trolley to extricate those trapped underneath.

The villagers tried to revive the injured by splashing water on them and administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which is an emergency life-saving procedure performed when someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped. But three individuals had already succumbed to their injuries. The critically injured person was rushed to hospital.