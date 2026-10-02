Haryana: 3 Arrested For Gangrape Of Minor; Remanded In Police Custody
The fourth accused remains at large; the complaint also alleges that an unnatural sexual act was committed against the minor boy accompanying the girl.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Faridabad: Police have arrested three individuals accused of raping a minor girl in Haryana’s Faridabad district. The three accused were produced in court which remanded them in police custody for four days.
The arrested accused have been identified as Kunal, Yash and Deepak. The fourth accused, Prince, remains at large.
ACP (Sarai) Sandeep Mor said, "The police received a complaint regarding this matter on September 28. Upon receiving the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections. The minor had gone out with a friend. The four accused allegedly intercepted them and took them to a dilapidated building. The minor was gang-raped at that location."
The complaint also alleged that an unnatural sexual act was committed against the minor boy accompanying the girl. The police are investigating this aspect as well and are gathering evidence related to the case.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly held both victims captive. It is alleged that one of the accused forced a transfer of Rs 10,000 into his bank account during this time. The police are now investigating this transaction and other facets of the incident.
A policeman said, "Raids are being conducted at suspected locations to trace the absconding accused. Further legal action will be taken based on all facts and evidence that emerge during the investigation."
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