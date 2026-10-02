ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: 3 Arrested For Gangrape Of Minor; Remanded In Police Custody

Representational image. ( IANS )

Faridabad: Police have arrested three individuals accused of raping a minor girl in Haryana’s Faridabad district. The three accused were produced in court which remanded them in police custody for four days.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kunal, Yash and Deepak. The fourth accused, Prince, remains at large. ACP (Sarai) Sandeep Mor said, "The police received a complaint regarding this matter on September 28. Upon receiving the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections. The minor had gone out with a friend. The four accused allegedly intercepted them and took them to a dilapidated building. The minor was gang-raped at that location."