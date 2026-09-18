Harvard Executive Courses In Hyderabad From December; Telangana Plans Global Education Hub In Future City
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government was pursuing the establishment of offshore campuses of leading international universities in Hyderabad.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Harvard University is set to begin offering executive education courses in Hyderabad from December, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, as the state steps up efforts to develop the city into a global knowledge and education hub.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with delegation from United Kingdom business schools in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The Chief Minister announced this during a meeting with a delegation from UK business schools at the MCR HRD Institute (Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana) here on Thursday night. UK House of Lords member Karan Bilimoria, British Council Director Janaka Pushpanathan, Chartered Association of Business Schools CEO Flora Hamilton, the British Deputy High Commissioner and representatives of around 30 UK universities participated in the meeting.
Officials made presentations to the delegation on the proposed Future City, the Young India Skills University and the state's higher education initiatives.
Focus On Global Universities
Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government was pursuing the establishment of offshore campuses of leading international universities in Hyderabad. He said the entry of foreign educational institutions would create opportunities for collaboration between international and local universities as well as industries.
The Chief Minister said the establishment of UK business schools in Telangana could help attract global corporate organisations to the state while providing students and faculty with greater international exposure.
The meeting also discussed the possibility of institutions such as Harvard, MIT, the University of London and Virginia Tech offering executive education and dual-degree programmes in Telangana.
Education Hub Planned In Future City
Revanth Reddy said Future City is being developed across 30,000 acres as the country's first net-zero greenfield smart city and will include a dedicated education hub.
He invited the UK delegation to participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026, which is scheduled to be held at Future City in December.
The Chief Minister also said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to establish the country's largest AI data centre at Future City.
Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister N. Sridhar, Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof Balakista Reddy, Technical Education Commissioner Sridevasena and Osmania University Vice-Chancellor M Kumar were among those present at the meeting.
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