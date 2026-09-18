ETV Bharat / state

Harvard Executive Courses In Hyderabad From December; Telangana Plans Global Education Hub In Future City

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with delegation from United Kingdom business schools in Hyderabad on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Harvard University is set to begin offering executive education courses in Hyderabad from December, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, as the state steps up efforts to develop the city into a global knowledge and education hub.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with delegation from United Kingdom business schools in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Chief Minister announced this during a meeting with a delegation from UK business schools at the MCR HRD Institute (Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana) here on Thursday night. UK House of Lords member Karan Bilimoria, British Council Director Janaka Pushpanathan, Chartered Association of Business Schools CEO Flora Hamilton, the British Deputy High Commissioner and representatives of around 30 UK universities participated in the meeting.

Officials made presentations to the delegation on the proposed Future City, the Young India Skills University and the state's higher education initiatives.

Focus On Global Universities

Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government was pursuing the establishment of offshore campuses of leading international universities in Hyderabad. He said the entry of foreign educational institutions would create opportunities for collaboration between international and local universities as well as industries.

The Chief Minister said the establishment of UK business schools in Telangana could help attract global corporate organisations to the state while providing students and faculty with greater international exposure.